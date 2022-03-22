MotoGP Legend Marc Marquez Suffers Horrific Crash, Ruled Out Of Indonesia Event

Marc Marquez, a Spanish motorcycle road racer, was involved in a life-threatening crash at the Mandalika International Street Circuit during a 20-minute warm-up session on Sunday. The racer was preparing for the MotoGP Indonesian Grand Prix when he was injured in a tragic accident. Marc Marquez was spotted getting up and walking in a dazed manner after falling off his Honda RC213V on turn seven. The 29-year-old was taken to the hospital for precautionary tests and was subsequently ruled out of the Sunday evening's race.

A video of the horrific accident was posted on social media. In the footage, Marquez is shown getting catapulted from his bike before crashing heavily on his left arm and slamming his head on the road. Fortunately, Marquez was wearing his safety equipment during the race, which prevented him from suffering a life-threatening head injury. The accident completely destroyed Marquez's motorcycle.

A testament to how good modern protective gear is, we're incredibly happy to see and hear that he's OK! See you in Argentina, Marc!

Marquez calls it his 'biggest' crash

Before being engaged in the horrific accident on Sunday, the eight-time World Champion had previously crashed twice in Qualifier 1 on Saturday. In a statement posted on MotoGP's official website, Marquez described Sunday's crash as "one of the biggest" he has ever experienced. Despite the fact that his examinations at the hospital revealed no serious issues, Marquez was told he would not be racing in the Indonesia GP owing to concussion fears.

"What can I say? It has not been our weekend, we have struggled and had problems from the start. It was a really big crash in Warm Up this morning, maybe one of the biggest I have had. I went to the local hospital and while there were no serious problems – it was decided that I should not race. It’s of course a shame, but the best decision," Marquez said in a statement after the crash.

Image: MotoGP.com