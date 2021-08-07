MP Ravi Kishan Congratulates Neeraj Chopra On 'creating History' At Tokyo Olympics

Actor and Lok Sabha member Ravi Kishan posted a video congratulating Neeraj Chopra on his gold medal victory at the Olympics. The video was posted by Kishan on his Twitter handle. He congratulated the athlete and PM Modi in his video. He also mentioned Kiren Rijiju in his video and another tweet later.

Ravi Kishan puts out a video congratulating Neeraj Chopra for winning gold in men's javelin throw at the Tokyo Olympics 2020

Kishan also posted various other tweets on his handle. One of his tweets from August 7 said, “Congratulations Neeraj Chopra for winning the Gold Medal You have done unbelievable and created history. #NeerajChopra #TokyoOlympics #CheerForIndia #TokyoOlympics2021 #gold ”. He also uploaded a video of the athlete and the raising of the Indian flag at the Tokyo Olympics. Kishan captioned that as, “The most historic moment of the Tokyo Olympics #NeerajChopra#Tokyo2020 ”

PM Modi speaks to Neeraj Chopra

PM Modi also put out a tweet today after conversing with the gold-winning Olympics athlete. The tweet read, “Just spoke to @Neeraj_chopra1 and congratulated him on winning the Gold! Appreciated his hard work and tenacity, which have been on full display during #Tokyo2020. He personifies the best of sporting talent and sportsman spirit. Best wishes for his future endeavors.”. Neeraj Chopra winning a gold medal for men's javelin throw has been a milestone for the country in the Olympics, bringing the total number of medals for India to 7. Neeraj Chopra has collected 6 gold medals in major tournaments so far. He is a Junior Commissioned Officer in the Indian Army and is 23 years old.

Ravi Kishan's background

Ravi Kishan is a Member of Parliament in the Lok Sabha from Gorakhpur. He had joined the Indian Nation Congress at first but left that party and joined the BJP in 2017. However, his rise to fame was in the entertainment industry due to his appearances in Bhojpuri, Hindi, Telegu and Kannada cinema. He was also seen in reality shows like Bigg Boss and Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa.

(IMAGE: @OLYMPICS/ RAVIKISHANN TWITTER)