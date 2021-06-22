MPL Goes Bigger, Inks ₹8 Crore Sponsorship Deal For India's Olympics Campaign

The fast-growing mobile gaming and esports platform, Mobile Premier League (MPL), has been announced as the Indian Olympic Association's new principal sponsor for the 2021 Tokyo Olympics. The company shot to fame for their association with the popular Indian Premier League and were also kit sponsors for the Kolkata Knight Riders at the IPL 2021, making one of their biggest deals until now. However, the brand has now taken a huge leap, partnering itself with the Indian Olympic contingent.

'Ek India Team India' - Celebrating 100 years of our athletes at the Olympic Games. We are delighted to present the new identity of the Indian Olympic Association and #TeamIndia🇮🇳



It signals our arrival on the world stage and we're ready.#EkIndiaTeamIndia pic.twitter.com/O1ClImzRgW — Team India (@WeAreTeamIndia) August 15, 2020

MPL unveiled as Team India's Tokyo Olympics kit sponsor

After the controversy and withdrawal of Chinese sportswear brand Li Ning - which had initially signed on as the official kit sponsor of the Indian Olympic team - the Indian Olympic Association has announced that homegrown brand MPL will sign on as a principal sponsor for the event. Worth an alleged ₹8 crores, the deal - technically signed by the MPL Sports Foundation, the philanthropic arm of the company - will be one of the company's biggest deals to date.

While they will not undertake the responsibility of kitting out the athletes who are travelling to Tokyo this summer, the deal gives MPL the title of the official kit sponsors for the Indian teams participating in the 2022 Commonwealth Games and 2022 Asian Games. Talking about the deal, Sai Srinivas, co-founder and chief executive MPL said: “India has the potential to become a global sports superpower. We are honoured to partner with IOA and hope that this will be a long-standing association. We look forward to working together to develop the future of sports in India.”

Ahead of the games, the IOA has also announced that the JSW Group - the owners of the IPL 2021 team, the Delhi Capitals - have also pledged ₹1 crore (US$130,000), to the IOA for the Olympics. Besides this, another homegrown brand, dairy giants Amul, have also signed on to sponsor the team.

MPL India cricket jersey online

