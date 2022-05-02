Legendary boxer Muhammad Ali’s grandson Nico Ali Walsh won the fifth bout of his professional boxing career on Saturday night by knocking out Alejandro Ibarra in the first round of the middleweight boxing bout. The clash was the main card opener for the Oscar Valdez vs. Shakur Stevenson fight at the MGM Grand Garden in Las Vegas. The 21-year-old grandson of Ali had a short and sweet show of strength by knocking out Ibarra with a two-punch combination, before using a big right to put down his opponent.

The video clip of the bout was shared on Twitter by the promoter of the fight, Top Rank and it garnered a lot of attention from the fans. It is worth noting that, Nico started his professional journey in boxing earlier in August 2021. He defeated Jordan Weeks on his debut by a TKO, before defeating James Westley II and Reyes Sanchez in the next two bouts to end 2021. He earned another TKO win over Jeremiah Yeager in January 2022 and has now won his fifth bout against Ibarra.

Watch Nico Ali Walsh knocking out Alejandro Ibarra:

NICO ALI WALSH WITH AN ABSOLUTE STUNNER 😳@NicoAliX74 x #ValdezStevenson pic.twitter.com/UXct3phVmd — Top Rank Boxing (@trboxing) May 1, 2022

"I’m bringing my grandpa back to life," says Nico Ali Walsh

The win over Ibarra made the world witness an Ali triumph yet again and in his post-match address, Walsh said he wants to bring the legendary heavyweight alive again. "This is just a testament to all the work I put in. Stuff like this happens when you put the work in. I’m bringing my grandpa back to life, and that’s why mom gets so emotional because she’s seeing her dad again and hearing her dad’s name to me”.

Born on August 11, 2000, Nico is the son of Muhammad’s daughter, Rasheda, and a retired U.S. Marine Corps sergeant, Bob Walsh. He lived with his grandfather for 16 years, until the legendary boxer’s sad demise on June 3, 2016. Nico took to his official Twitter account on Sunday to share his feeling about the match and said, “What a night!! Thank you to everyone who chanted “Ali” in the crowd and everyone supporting me. Alhamdulillah for another victory and more to come!! 5-0”.

