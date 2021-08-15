Muhammad Ali's Grandson Nico Ali Walsh Makes Grand Debut In Boxing; Thrashes Opponent 4-2

Legendary boxer Muhammad Ali's grandson Nico Ali Walsh made a successful professional boxing debut in a scheduled four-round middleweight bout in Oklahoma on Saturday. The 21-year-old Nico Ali Walsh had a memorable debut with a first-round TKO of Jordan Weeks.

Jordan Weeks, who is a former MMA fighter was no match for Muhammad Ali's grandson as he was made to bleed with a barrage of punches before the referee intervened. Jordan Weeks could not be on his feet after a 10-count as Nico Ali emerged victorious in his pro-boxing debut. Nico Ali Walsh defeated his opponent (4-2) when the referee put an end to the fight at 1:49 of the first round

After he emerged triumphant in his pro boxing debut, Nico Ali paid homage to his late grandfather Muhammad Ali.

“It’s been an emotional journey, this whole ride,” Ali Walsh said. “Obviously, my grandfather, I’ve been thinking about him so much. I miss him.”

The fight between Ali Walsh, a 21-year-old college student, and Jordan Weeks was notable not because of anything the two had done in the ring, but because Ali Walsh was trying to follow in his grandfather’s large footsteps into boxing.

Who is Nico Ali Walsh? Nico Ali Walsh career

Nico Ali Walsh has signed a multi-fight promotional pact with Top Rank and turned pro in a four-round middleweight bout on Saturday. Ali Walsh is the son of retired US Marine Corps Sgt Robert Walsh and Rasheda Ali Walsh, Muhammad Ali's daughter, and a noted public speaker.

The 21-year-old, who was born on Chicago's South Side and now resides in Las Vegas, had roughly 30 amateur fights. As a young child in Chicago, he made his amateur debut at a benefit for St Baldrick's Foundation and broke out the Ali Shuffle.

Nico will be juggling classes and fighting as he embarks on his pro boxing career under the guidance of Bob Arum, who promoted 27 of his grandfather's fights, including the epic "Thrilla in Manila" bout against Joe Frazier and the rubber match against Ken Norton at Yankee Stadium.

