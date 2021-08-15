Muhammad Ali's Grandson Nico Ali Walsh Impresses On Pro-boxing Debut; Defeats Jordan Weeks

Muhammad Ali's grandson made a successful professional boxing debut in a scheduled four-round middleweight bout in Oklahoma on Saturday. The 21-year-old Nico Ali Walsh had a memorable debut with a first-round TKO of Jordan Weeks.

Boxing legend Muhammad Ali's grandson made his opponent Jordan Weeks bleed with a barrage of punches before the referee intervened. The former MMA competitor could not be on his feet after a 10-count as Nico Ali emerged victorious in his pro-boxing debut.

Nico Ali Walsh's multi-fight promotional pact

Nico Ali Walsh has signed a multi-fight promotional pact with Top Rank and turned pro in a four-round middleweight bout on Saturday. Ali Walsh is the son of retired US Marine Corps Sgt Robert Walsh and Rasheda Ali Walsh, Muhammad Ali's daughter, and a noted public speaker.

The 21-year-old, who was born on Chicago's South Side and now resides in Las Vegas, had roughly 30 amateur fights. As a young child in Chicago, he made his amateur debut at a benefit for St Baldrick's Foundation and broke out the Ali Shuffle.

Nico will be juggling classes and fighting as he embarks on his pro boxing career under the guidance of Bob Arum, who promoted 27 of his grandfather's fights, including the epic "Thrilla in Manila" bout against Joe Frazier and the rubber match against Ken Norton at Yankee Stadium.

Muhammad Ali's legacy

Muhammad Ali is widely regarded as one of the greatest professional boxers of all time. 'The People's Champion' has participated in 61 bouts, winning 56 of those, including 37 knockouts. Some of his famous fights include those against Joe Frazier, Ken Norton, and Sonny Liston. Ali was the WBA heavyweight champion four times and the WBC heavyweight champion twice.