Mumbai-based Engineer Becomes First Indian Man To Receive The Arjuna Award For Mallakhamb

25-year-old Indian gymnast Sagar Ovhalkar has shed light on his journey leading up to his feat of receiving the prestigious Arjuna Award, during a recent conversation with ANI. Sagar is a Mumbai-based engineer, who became the first Indian man to be conferred with the Arjuna Award for 'mallakhamb' on November 30, 2022. He is the second Indian after 21-year-old Himani Parab to receive the honour for the sport.

President Droupadi Murmu confers Arjuna Award, 2022 on Shri Sagar Kailas Ovhalkar for his achievements in Mallakhamb. He won:



• Gold Medal in Pole Mallakhamb Long Set in World Championships, 2019

• Gold Medal in Pole Mallakhamb Small Set in World Championships, 2019 pic.twitter.com/9cgDxOUVg3 — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) November 30, 2022

Meanwhile, as reported by ANI, Sagar revealed notable details about his day-to-day life and said he currently works in a Chemical Process Piping company as a Project Coordination Engineer. “I work during the day and practice at night. I came to Jawahar Vidya Bhavan school for practice daily,” Sagar said. He further went on to reveal his favorite subject mathematics as the reason behind choosing science.

“It was tough to manage both sports and studies but I never gave up. My family never stopped me from playing sports and have helped me with it,” he added. Sagar shot to the limelight by winning three gold medals and two silver medals at the 2019 World Mallakhamb Championships (WMC), which saw the participation of gymnasts from more than 15 countries. Speaking about what the future holds for him, Sagar revealed he is preparing for the World Championships in Bhutan next year.

“Goal is to win a gold medal in the Mallakhamb World championship Bhutan”

Meanwhile, Sagar’s head coach Sunil Gangawane also made notable revelations about the young athlete, who he has worked with since 2005. “He has been devoted to the game and is very dedicated to his game (mallakhamb ). He comes for practice irrespective of timings, family situations etc. He is up early morning and practised day and night to achieve the Arjuna award from our President. Our goal is to win a gold medal in the Mallakhamb World championship Bhutan. We are also preparing for Mini Olympics Krida Championship, Jalgaon Maharashtra too,” Gangawane said.

At the same time, the Arjuna Award winner’s father also spoke to ANI and revealed Sagar has been inspired by his elder brother Rakesh Ovhalkar to take up the sport of Mallakhamb. "My son has a very keen interest in Mallakhamb, his brother Rakesh motivates him. He has made us proud by winning the Arjuna award. Now, we want a government job for Sagar," he said.