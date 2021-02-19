Mumbai’s Setalvad Brothers Bring Home Gold & Silver From National Equestrian Championships

Mumbai based Setalvad brothers have won the National Equestrian Championship (NEC) held in Delhi, recently. Equestrians Kaevaan and Zahan represented Mumbai and Amateur Riders Club (ARC) in the NEC and bagged gold and silver medals respectively in the 150 cm Grand Prix.

On being asked about the win, gold medalist, Kaevaan Setalvad said, “It feels great to be able to put ARC and Mumbai on the national map in the sport of showjumping. We hope that this would encourage youngsters to enter the sport and pursue excellence and commitment given the scale of recognition, training options and facilities available today.”

Speaking on the challenges faced, silver medalist Zahan Setalvad shares, “The travel to Delhi, from Mumbai takes about two days affecting the condition of the horses adversely. Furthermore, the competitions are over two rounds on consecutive days and the horses have to compete over 6 to 8 classes over a period of 3 to 4 days making it quite hectic. Being the only official 150 cms show in the country annually, winning a medal in this championship was a proud moment, despite all the challenges.”

The extremely challenging 150 cm Grand Prix for NEC saw only seven horse-rider combinations from Delhi, Mumbai and Bengaluru who managed to qualify in the finals this year. Mumbai’s Setalvad brothers brought home the win and are now ready for the Asian games 2022. They had earlier represented India in the Asian Games 2018 in Jakarta.

The ARC team was the only team to represent Mumbai at the NEC. In addition to Kaevaan and Zahan Setalvad, Abbas Tinwalla, and Iyanah Mehta completed the team. Iyanah being the only female representing ARC.

Expressing delight on the victory of its team, ARC Secretary Riyhad Kundanmal said, "We wish to congratulate the entire team from ARC, the sole representatives from Mumbai for the prestigious National Equestrian Championship. We are elated and proud that Kaevaan and Zahan won the gold and silver medals. This is a much-deserved win for their extreme hard work, despite the challenges and restrictions posed by the Covid-19 pandemic in the city."

Pictures of the Equestrians astride their horses