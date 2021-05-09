MYAS, IOA, SAI To Provide Support To Ex-international Athletes And Coaches Amid COVID-19

Amid the grim situation of COVID-19, the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports (MYAS), Indian Olympic Association (IOA) and the Sports Authority of India (SAI) have come together to ensure ex-international athletes and coaches are provided with medical assistance. The former sports personalities can put forward their requirements for COVID-19 essentials including medical aid, oxygen, hospitalization, and other support on an online platform, which is already functioning.

Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports, Kiren Rijiju said that the Government supports all those who have contributed to Indian sports.

"We stand by those who have contributed to sport in India all their lives and have brought laurels to the country. These are tough times and we want to ensure that our ex athletes or coaches have a full support system to fight the Covid 19 pandemic,” added Kiren Rijiju.

He also expressed his happiness over the initiative and showed confidence in helping all those in need.

Sports fraternity- One big family

Speaking further on the joint initiative, Dr. Narinder Dhruv Batra, President, IOA thanked Kiren Rijiju for taking this initiative forward along with the IOA.

"The sporting fraternity of India is one big family and in these trying times, it is impending on each of us to support the other. I thank Shri. Rijiju for taking this initiative forward along with the IOA. I am hopeful that we will be able to assist many ex athletes and coaches who need support right now,” mentioned Dr. Batra.

National and state-level committee

Apart from the existing national-level committee, the team has also formed state-level working groups consisting of representatives of IOA, state government officials, and SAI for helping applicants from every state. Additional funds will also be released from Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya National Welfare Fund for Sportspersons (PDUNWFS) to provide financial assistance to sportspersons and their families who are living in severe conditions.

The step comes as earlier on Saturday the NHAI exempted toll fee on tankers and containers carrying liquid medical oxygen (LMO) across national highways. Prior to that, the Government had also announced a relaxation on provisions of Section 269ST of Income-Tax Act, 1961.

(Inputs from ANI) (Image: ANI)