Mysuru Kickboxer Dies During Competition In Bengaluru, Father Blames Organizers

In a tragic incident near Kengeri in Bengaluru, a 24-year-old kickboxing fighter named Nikhil Suresh passed away during competition that took place on July 10.

The Mysuru-born kickboxing fighter had participated in kickboxing competition organised by K1 Kickboxing Organisation in Bengaluru. Days after the heartrending incident, a video of Nikhil being hit after punch and collapsing in the ring has since gone viral on social media.

In the video, the opponent is seen hitting Nikhil on the face following which he mysteriously collapsed to death. With lack of medical facilities in and around the ring, Nikhil was immediately rushed to a private hospital near Nagarbhavi.

According to sources from the hospital, the youngster had sustained a critical lung injury during the fight. He had suffered a lethal blow from the opponent's punch which caused internal bleeding. Placed in a medically induced coma owing to internal bleeding, he breathed his last on Wednesday in the hospital.

Nikhil's coach, Vikram Nagaraj took to social media to express anguish at the lack of medical facilities by the organisers and maintained that the situation could have been averted.

"Had there been an ambulance, trained medical staff and a standard fighting platform at the venue he wouldn't have lost those precious golden moments when the tragedy struck and could have saved him from this agony. This cries for a major overhaul in the mindset of organizers and associations to follow safety protocols which are already in place for combat sports."

An FIR was soon registered against Naveen Ravishankar and K1 Boxers' organisation following his death. The police have been tracking them down, while the organisers are believed to still remain untraceable.