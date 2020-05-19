NADA To Test 2500 Dope Samples; To Follow Strict SOP Guidelines

The National Anti Doping Agency will carry on its good work even during COVID 19 pandemic and resulting lockdown following strict SOP guidelines and intend to conduct 2,500 sample test for doping.

"We have to see the logistics of transportation and movement restrictions, interstate restrictions but we intend to test around 2500 samples this year. As soon as we get approval from the Ministry we will start testing the Olympic qualifiers and the Olympic probables. "We have started panel hearings through video conferencing of athletes who had tested positive for doping," NADA Director General Navin Agarwal told Republic TV in an exclusive interview on Tuesday.

"Some of the NADA guidelines are incorporated from the Health Ministry guidelines and some from WADA as well.. what is to be done and what is not to be done. Essentially one has to take personal protective equipment, athletes have to be at a distance of 2 yards. He would do sampling himself under the observation of the DCU, the DCU should not be under quarantine, he should be COVID negative and similarly, there should be a certification from the athlete that he is COVID negative. These provisions we will carry out. And all these will be subject to Ministry's approval," he said.

On the opening of the stadia without the crowd, Agarwal said: "The stadia are opening but competition schedule has not been decided as yet by the federations concerned. As soon as we get the schedule of what competition they will be holding, we will start dope test. As of now, we will be testing Olympic qualifiers & probables and some of the registered testing pool athletes under the whereabouts guidelines. For that new guidelines have been framed by NADA. The guidelines have the details of what precautions the dope collectors are supposed to take and how the safety of the athletes and dope control officer is maintained."

