Nagpur Coronavirus: Residents Gather On Streets To Exercise, Gyms Shut Due To Coronavirus

The coronavirus situation has not only gripped India but even the world where the numbers have been increasing day by day. In India, the government has reportedly making sure to take the necessary precautions to keep people safe from coronavirus. Recently, ANI tweeted a story where residents in Nagpur gathered on the streets to exercise after the gyms shut down due to coronavirus.

Nagpur coronavirus: Residents gather on streets after gyms shut down due to coronavirus

Following the news about gyms closed due to Nagpur coronavirus, people in the city gathered on the streets to exercise despite amid the Nagpur lockdown. Hardeep Bhatia, a local Nagpur resident said that people are building their immunity system by exercising despite the Nagpur coronavirus situation.

Maharashtra: People in Nagpur gathered on the streets to exercise after all the gyms in the state are shut due to #Coronavirus. Hardeep Bhatia, a local says, "We are building our immunity system by exercising." pic.twitter.com/ROvowxMP4J — ANI (@ANI) March 19, 2020

According to various reports, the Maharashtra Health Ministry has reported that a 22-year-old woman tested positive for COVID-19 in Mumbai has a travel history to the United Kingdom. Another individual, a 49-year-old woman from Ulhasnagar who tested positive today, has a travel history to Dubai. The total number of positive cases have now reached 47 in the state.

Nagpur coronavirus: Section 144 Imposed In Nagpur

As cases of the novel coronavirus continue to rise in Maharashtra, authorities on Monday imposed prohibitory orders under section 144 of the CrPC in Nagpur. Nagpur coronavirus has seen some positive cases of the disease in the last couple of days. A senior member of the police said that the risks in the Nagpur coronavirus situation can be mitigated by restricting the gathering of people in large numbers at one place to avoid human-to-human transmission and reduce health risks to the public.

Virat Kohli, Sachin Tendulkar ask people to be safe from coronavirus

Team India skipper Virat Kohli and legendary cricket Sachin Tendulkar recently posted a message on Twitter asking people to keep themselves away from coronavirus. On Saturday, Virat Kohli urged everyone to stay strong and fight the virus by taking the required precautionary measures. This message from Kohli comes after the BCCI postponed the Indian Premier League (IPL) and the three-match ODI series against South Africa was also called off.

Let's stay strong and fight the #COVID19 outbreak by taking all precautionary measures. Stay safe, be vigilant and most importantly remember, prevention is better than cure. Please take care everyone. — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) March 14, 2020

Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar continued to spread awareness about the COVID-19 threat and ways to tackle it, as he reminded his fans that they had responsibilities as citizens of this country. Taking to Twitter, Sachin Tendulkar continued his campaign to spread awareness about coronavirus and reminded them of the basics that were required to be taken care of. In a video message for his fans, Sachin Tendulkar asked people to wash their hands properly and urged the public to avoid going to large social gatherings as the virus could spread from person to person.