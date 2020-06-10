Narendra Batra Proposes IOA's First Official Meeting After COVID-19 Outbreak

Indian Olympic Association president Narendra Batra, who has imposed a self-quarantine after his father had tested positive for COVID-19, has proposed to hold the first official meeting of the New Members Affiliation Committee of IOA through video conference.

In a letter to IOA secretary Rajiv Mehta, a copy of which is with Republic TV, Batra proposed the meeting "to analyse and recommend the grant of affiliation/membership to new members who meet IOA conditions and have submitted their applications with all required documents etc to IOA with their membership application/documents."

READ | IOA War: Anil Khanna Counter-attacks Hockey India; Asks It To Show Last 3 Years' Accounts

Batra has also decided to convene the meeting and take the recommendations to the Executive Council and later in the AGM to be held later this year.

"The recommendation decisions taken by the New Members Affiliation Committee in this meeting which I will convene will then be discussed in the IOA Executive Council in their next meeting for their consent after which these recommendations of the committee and consent of the EC will be placed before the IOA General Body (AGM) later this year for discussion and approval for grant of membership."

READ | WFI Secretary Resigns From IOA Committee; Raises Questions On Inflated Air Travel Bills

The IOA president fixed the date of the meeting to June 30 as by that time he is expected to fully recover after the quarantine period. "The tentative date which I propose to fix the meeting of the New Members Affiliation Committee will be held on 30th June, 2020 at 11:30 am. Presence/participation of all members of this committee is requested, I will freeze on date and time

once I get confirmation/reply from all members of this committee."

READ | Mittal Complains To IOC Against IOA President's "illegal" Appointment As FIH Chief

READ | More Than Two Years After IOA Elections, VP Claims Batra Was Not Even Eligible To Contest