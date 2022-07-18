Former President of the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) Narinder Batra on Monday resigned from the President post of the International Hockey Federation. The news regarding the same was confirmed by new agency PTI. Earlier Narinder Batra was removed from the President post of IOA after Delhi High Court ruling. Delhi High Court had placed Hockey India under a three-member Committee of Administrators (CoA) after observing that it had violated the National Sports Code.

Back then Batra in his statement had said, "At a time when world hockey is going through an essential development phase, with the promotion of Hockey5s, the creation of a new competition this year – the FIH Hockey Nations Cup – and the launch of fan-engaging platforms and activities, my role as President of the International Hockey Federation (FIH) requires more time for all these activities,”

Batra also resigns from IOA and IOC

Batra ceased to be President of the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) when the Delhi High Court, on May 25, struck down the post of 'Life member' in Hockey India, courtesy which he had contested the IOA elections and won back in 2017.

In three separate letters, Batra officially tendered his resignations from the IOA, IOC and FIH respectively.

"Due to personal reasons I submit my resignation from the post of President FIH," Batra wrote to the Executive Board of FIH.

Batra's IOC membership was linked to IOA presidency but his resignation from FIH has come as surprise since in May he had said that he wants to focus on his job in the world hockey body.

Earlier on Saturday, July 16 The International Hockey Federation (FIH) had warned the Committee of Administrators (CoA) governing Hockey India to conduct elections as soon as possible to avoid jeopardizing the Men's World Cup to be held in Odisha in January 2023. The decision was taken was by the Executive Board (EB) of the FIH, in its meeting held in Terrassa.

The FIH in it's statement said, "Regarding the current situation with Hockey India, FIH will send an official communication to the Committee of Administrators of Hockey India with a request to have elections for India’s hockey governing body held as soon as possible, in order not to jeopardize the upcoming FIH Hockey Men’s World Cup scheduled in Bhubaneswar and Rourkela in January 2023".

Hockey India is currently being ruled by Committee of Administrators (COA) which was formed by the Delhi High Court because of an alleged violation of the National Sports Code. The FIH will again review the Hockey India situation in the next meeting of the Executive Board that will take place on November 3, ahead of the FIH Congress that will be held virtually on November 4-5, 2022.

(with PTI inputs)