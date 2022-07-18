Narinder Batra Resigns As IOA And FIH Chief, Gives Up IOC Membership As CBI Conducts Raids

Mega corruption charges have hit India’s controversial sports body boss Narinder Batra as he tendered his resignation. The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Monday raided the former Indian Olympic Association (IOA) President. As per sources, at least 2 locations linked to Narinder Batra including his office at the IOA as well as premises under his name were raided by the CBI team.

Batra's position was put under disrepute after CBI officials registered a preliminary inquiry against him in April for allegedly diverting funds from Hockey India for his personal benefit. CBI sources have alleged that Batra, along with the president of the Indian Hockey Association and unknown officials of Hockey India used funds of the sports body to the tune of Rs 35 lakhs for 'personal benefits'.

"CBI registers preliminary inquiry against Narinder Batra, president of Indian Hockey Association, and unknown officials of Hockey India on a complaint. The complaint alleges that funds of around Rs 35 lakhs of Hockey India have been spent for the personal benefit of Batra," CBI sources told ANI.

Narinder Batra tenders resignation from all 3 posts

In three separate letters, Batra officially tendered his resignations from the IOA, IOC, and FIH respectively today. It is pertinent to mention here that Batra ceased to be President of the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) when the Delhi High Court, on May 25, struck down the post of 'Life member' in Hockey India, courtesy which he had contested the IOA elections and won back in 2017. However, his official resignation from the post and that of IOC, and FIH came on Monday, July 18.

"Due to personal reasons I submit my resignation from the post of President FIH," Batra wrote to the Executive Board of FIH. Batra's IOC membership was linked to IOA presidency but his resignation from FIH has come as surprise. Notably, after he was removed by the High Court, Batra issued a statement, announcing his decision to refrain from contesting the upcoming IOA elections in May and instead focus on his job in the world hockey body.

(With agency inputs)