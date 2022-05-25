Narinder Batra Removed As IOA President After Delhi HC Ruling, Anil Khanna Be Acting Chief

Narinder Batra on Wednesday was removed from the post of president of the Indian Olympic Association (IOA). Batra, who is also the chief of the International Hockey Federation (FIH), was elected as IOA president in 2017. Earlier in the day, Batra had said in a statement that he feels his role as FIH boss requires more attention and hence he was stepping down as IOA president. However, it was announced that Batra was removed as the president after Delhi High Court ruling. Anil Khanna will the acting chief of IOA in the meantime.

Delhi High Court on Wednesday had also placed Hockey India under a three-member Committee of Administrators (CoA) after observing that it had violated the National Sports Code. Former India hockey player Aslam Sher Khan had challenged Narinder Batra's appointment as life member of Hockey India and he had put forward a petition in the High Court. The HC held that Batra's appointment as 'Life Member' of Hockey India and Elena Norman as CEO were illegal under the Sports Code.

Earlier in the day, Narinder Batra had revealed that he will not run for the post of president of IOA in the subsequent election.

“At a time when world hockey is going through an essential development phase, with the promotion of Hockey5s, the creation of a new competition this year – the FIH Hockey Nations Cup – and the launch of fan-engaging platforms and activities, my role as President of the International Hockey Federation (FIH) requires more time for all these activities,” Batra said in a statement.

"I feel that the time has come for me to leave this role to someone coming with a fresh mind and new ideas to take Indian sports to much much greater heights and also go all out to work to get 2036 Summer Olympics in India. It's been a privilege and a tremendous honour to serve in my capacity as President of IOA throughout my term, I've been guided by one goal only: the good and the betterment of Indian sport,' Batra said in his statement.

"At this stage, I'd like to thank all those who've supported me in the last 4 years. And I wish my successor and the whole sports family in India every success in the future!" he added.

Batra's resignation comes a month after the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) registered a preliminary enquiry against him in a case linked to the alleged misuse of Hockey India funds. Batra is accused of using Hockey India funds for personal benefits.

Batra was involved in a tensed battle with Hockey India earlier this year. Batra had reportedly questioned the Indian hockey team's performance in the some of the tournaments held in the recent past.

Who is Narinder Batra?

Batra, who was born in Jammu & Kashmir, was a hockey player during his youth days and played for his state team at the domestic level. Batra joined Hockey India in 2009 after the body was formed following the dissolution of the Indian Hockey Federation (IHF). Batra joined the organisation as treasurer and soon went on to become its secretary-general. He served as Hockey India's secretary-general until 2014 when he was elected the president. Batra also served as treasurer of the Delhi District Cricket Association (DDCA) from 2010 to 2013. He was elected the president of IOA in 2017.

