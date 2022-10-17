NASCAR: Bubba Wallace Pushes Larson In Angry Altercation After Crash In Las Vegas; WATCH

Following a massive crash on Sunday at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Bubba Wallace was seen having a heated exchange with reigning NASCAR champion Kyle Larson. The two were seen shoving each other and it took a NASCAR safety worker to separate the two.

As seen in the video below, the incident began when Bubba Wallace attempted a three-wide pass over Kyle Larson and Kevin Harvick. Even though Larson slid up the track against Wallace, the latter did not give any room. As a result, a furious Larson shoved Wallace’s Toyota into the wall, leaving the 29-year-old American driver furious. Wallace then bounced back down the track, followed Larson’s car down to the apron and appeared to deliberately hook him in retaliation.

That sent Larson spinning into the path of Bell. Soon after, as seen in the video below, Wallace climbed from his car and marched his way toward Larson. Wallace was shouting before he even got to Larson and immediately began to shove the smaller driver. Larson tried to turn away from him and several times lifted his arms to block Wallace’s shoves, but Wallace got in multiple shots before a NASCAR safety worker separated the two.

Bubba Wallace & Kyle Larson react to crash

Speaking of the incident, Bubba Wallace said, "I’m smart enough to know how easily these cars break, so when you get shoved into the fence deliberately like he did, trying to force me to lift, the steering was gone. Larson wanted to make a three-wide divebomb, but he never cleared me and I don’t lift. I know I’m kind of new to running up front, but I don’t lift. I wasn’t even at a spot to lift and he never lifted, either, and now we’re junk. Just a (very bad) move of his execution."

On the other hand, Larson said, "I obviously made an aggressive move into (turn) three, got in low, got loose and chased it up a bit. He got to my right front, and it got him tight and into the wall. I knew he was going to retaliate. He had a reason to be mad, but his race wasn’t over until he retaliated. It is what it is. Just aggression turned into frustration and he retaliated."

