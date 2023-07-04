NASCAR: Carl Edwards 1st Inductee Into Nashville’s New Legends Plaza

Carl Edwards, a six-time winner at the Nashville Superspeedway, is the first driver inducted into the track’s new Legends Plaza.

Edwards was inducted Sunday before the Ally 400, the third Cup race at the 1.33-mile, D-shaped oval concrete track. He was named one of NASCAR’s top 75 drivers earlier this year despite retiring in 2016 at the age of 36 with 28 career Cup Series’ victories. He called this more than an honor.

“To be able to come back here and reflect on that is just a really powerful thing and a humbling thing for me to be able to share it with my family and my friends,” Edwards said. “This is your day to feel all the love is just over the top.”

Matt Greci, the superspeedway’s president, announced Edwards as the first inductee. Edwards not only won six races on the largest concrete oval in NASCAR, he finished in the top 10 in 12 of his 13 Xfinity Series races here. The superspeedway didn’t host its first Cup Series race until 2021.

The plaza currently is being designed and will be open year-round for fans once open. Drivers will be commemorated in bronze in the shape of a guitar pick, following in the track’s tradition of awarding winners a Gibson guitar. The superspeedway’s current logo is the head of a guitar.

Edwards said he never saw the track filled with so many fans and so much energy. The 30,000-seat grandstand was sold out for Sunday night’s Ally 400 Cup race, with campers and fans all around the track with concerts filling the weekend schedule.

He also noticed Kyle Busch spun out by himself during practice. Edwards said that’s because this track is such a challenge. His wife told him on the way in Sunday that he loved the track.

“I was like, ‘No!’ As a driver, this is like hard,” Edwards said. “This is a tough place. And so I was always very proud of the wins. And I thought it was a testament to my team because as a race car driver, this is a place that your car has to be perfect.”