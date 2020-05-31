NASCAR Cup Series: How To Watch Supermarket Heroes 500, Start Time And Live Streaming

The Nascar Cup series heads to “The Last Great Colosseum” on Sunday at the Bristol Motor Speedway for the 9th race of the season. The Supermarket Heroes 500 start time was originally on April 5, 2020, but was postponed to May 31 due to the coronavirus pandemic. The 60th running of the historic Food City 500 was dubbed as the Supermarket Heroes 500 in order to honour the grocery store workers during the coronavirus pandemic. The forced break had no effect on the Nascar, with drivers having to compete in five Nascar Cup Series races over the course of 15 days.

The stretch is about to come to an end on Sunday and here is a look at how to watch Supermarket Heroes 500, the Supermarket Heroes 500 start time, and Supermarket Heroes 500 live streaming details.

How to watch Supermarket Heroes 500? Supermarket Heroes 500 live streaming and Nascar Cup series details

The Nascar Cup Series will culminate on the Bristol Motor Speedway on Sunday. Like all the other races in the Nascar Cup series, the Supermarket Heroes 500 will also be played behind closed doors, in a bid to contain the spread of the coronavirus pandemic. Fans in the United States can tune in to Fox Sports 1, to watch the Supermarket Heroes 500 live streaming. In India, the Supermarket Heroes 500 will be telecasted on DSport, who have been listed as official broadcasters on the Nascar website. For fans wondering how to watch Supermarket heroes 500 online, they can tune into the Dsport official website. The Supermarket Heroes 500 start time is Sunday, May 31st, 3.30 PM EST (Monday, June 1, 1:00 AM IST).

How to watch Supermarket Heroes 500? Nascar Bristol starting lineup

The Nascar Bristol starting lineup was determined by a live draw, with positions 1-12 chosen by a random draw from charter teams in those positions in owner points. The next 12 positions were determined by a random draw from charter teams in those positions in owner points. Positions 25-36 were selected by a random draw from charter teams in those positions in owner points. The last four slots were open teams in order of owners points. According to the Nascar Cup Series draw, Brad Keselowski will commence the race on the pole in the Team Penske No. 2 Ford and be joined on the front row by Stewart-Haas Racing’s Aric Almirola to lead the field to green for the 500-lap, 266.5-mile race.

