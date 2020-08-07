NASCAR 2020 Schedule, Playoff Dates Announced Despite COVID-19 Uncertainty

NASCAR on Thursday announced the schedule for the remainder of the 2020 season including the final instalments of the NASCAR Cup Series, Xfinity Series and Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series. The NASCAR schedule was hit by the COVID-19 pandemic, which meant that drivers raced behind closed doors for most of NASCAR 2020. Despite that, the racing company is hoping to allow some fans in the arenas over the course of the remaining NASCAR schedule for the year. Here's a look at the NASCAR 2020 schedule, NASCAR playoffs and the NASCAR standings.

Also Read: NASCAR All-Star Race Sees Banned Confederate Flag Flying Over Bristol Motor Speedway

NASCAR 2020: NASCAR schedule announced for Cup Series, Xfinity Series

NASCAR announced the final instalment of events in the NASCAR schedule, including the full Playoffs schedule for all three national series. The Cup Series will see all 10 playoff venues and dates remain unchanged from the original NASCAR 2020 schedule. The NASCAR Cup Series continues with a pair of races this weekend, Saturday, August 8 (Sunday for Indian viewers) and Sunday, August 9 (Monday for Indian viewers), at Michigan International Speedway.

The NASCAR schedule for the Xfinity series will see the Talladega Superspeedway added as a new venue. NASCAR has modified event procedures and protocols in line with public health officials, medical experts and local, state and federal officials. NASCAR will determine if fans are allowed entrance during the course of the NASCAR 2020 events on a market-by-market basis, in accordance with local and state guidelines.

Also Read: NASCAR’s Bubba Wallace Booed, Crashes As Confederate Flags Fly Around Racetrack

NEWS: NASCAR reveals remainder of 2020 schedule for all national series.



Details:https://t.co/FShn0uDLh8 pic.twitter.com/orMI7DUEEe — NASCAR (@NASCAR) August 6, 2020

NASCAR 2020: NASCAR playoffs

The NASCAR playoffs for the Cup Series will begin at Darlington Raceway on Sunday, September 6 (Monday for Indian viewers) and culminate with the crowning of a series champion for the first time at Phoenix Raceway on Sunday, November 8 (Monday IST). For the Xfinity Series, Talladega Superspeedway has been added as the second race in the opening round of the NASCAR playoffs on Saturday, October 3 (Sunday IST) while Bristol Motor Speedway moves to the regular-season finale on Friday, September 18 (Saturday IST). The Xfinity Series playoffs will now begin at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Saturday, September 26 (Sunday IST).

Also Read: NASCAR Penalizes Xfinity Team For Illegal Test At Daytona

The NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series will visit two new venues during the series’ playoff run - the Kansas Speedway on Friday, October 16 (Saturday for Indian viewers) and Texas Motor Speedway on Sunday, October 25 (Monday IST). Bristol will now host the series playoff opener on Thursday, September 17 (Friday IST). The revised NASCAR schedule will see the trucks visit Richmond Raceway on Thursday, September 10 (Friday IST) for the regular-season finale, which was scheduled for April but postponed courtesy of the COVID-19 pandemic.

NASCAR 2020: NASCAR standings

Kevin Harvick currently leads the NASCAR 2020 standings for the Cup Series with 803 points, 81 more than second-placed Brad Keselowski. Denny Hamlin, Ryan Blaney and Chase Elliot make the top five for the Cup Series. In the Xfinity Series, Austin Cindric holds the top spot by a mere four points over Chase Briscoe, with Noah Gragson, Ross Chastain and Justin Hale making up the top five. The NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series standings have Austin Hill at the top of the pile, followed by Ben Rhodes, Christian Eckes, Zane Smith and Brett Moffitt.

Also Read: Bubba Wallace Furious After Michael McDowell Wrecks His Car During All-Star Race Qualifier

(Image Courtesy: NASCAR Twitter)