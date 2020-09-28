NASCAR Results: Kurt Busch Advances into Next Round With A Caution-aided Win In Las Vegas 

NASCAR star Kurt Busch had luck on his side when he dramatically earned his first Cup Series win in 22 years at his hometown track, Las Vegas, on Sunday night. The 42-year-old took the chequered flag at the South Point 400 Round of 12 to qualify for the next round of the NASCAR Playoffs as he was the last of the Playoff drivers in the standings. Kurt Busch was put in position for the lead after a debris caution with 32 laps remaining and managed to pull off a stunning win to advance to the semi-final round of the 2020 Playoffs.

Round 2! Hometown track! Would be awesome to get the win here. Thank you @MonsterEnergy @TeamChevy @CGRTeams for all the support. This one is for you, Mr Farmer. You too Madeline. And all others fighting the good fight...keep it up! — Kurt Busch (@KurtBusch) September 27, 2020

NASCAR results: Kurt Busch gets a dramatic win at South Point 400 Las Vegas Motor Speedway

Emotions ran high at the South Point 400 Las Vegas Motor Speedway after Kurt Busch claimed the first race of NASCAR's Playoff Round of 12. The 2004 Cup Series champion was the last of the Playoff drivers in the standings entering the opening race and booked his spot into the next round, riding a bit of luck along the way. The win for Busch couldn't come at a better time as the veteran NASCAR star booked his spot in the semi-final round of the playoffs, regardless of how he finishes at Talladega and the Charlotte Roval over the next two weeks.

Busch took the lead at the NASCAR Sout Point 400 event with 32 laps to go, courtesy of debris caution. Denny Hamlin, who was leading at the time, was then pitted along with the other Playoff drivers in the round, while Busch stayed out on the racetrack. Busch then executed a perfect restart to maintain his lead and managed to keep his pole position until the end of the race despite another caution with seven laps to go.

NASCAR results at South Point 400: Playoff drivers' positions

1) Kurt Busch

2) Denny Hamlin

4) Martin Truex Jr.

5) Alex Bowman

6) Kyle Busch

10) Kevin Harvick

12) Clint Bowyer

13) Brad Keselowski

14) Joey Logano

17) Aric Almirola

22) Chase Elliott

32) Austin Dillon

While speaking to reporters at CBS Sports after his incredible win, Busch said, "It's great to win here after 22 years, my hometown, I wished the fans were in the stadium, but it's still an incredible feeling." Busch also got a congratulatory bump from his younger brother, Kyle, on the cool-down lap after earning his win. The four drivers below the cutline entering Talladega next week are Kyle Busch, Clint Bowyer, Aric Almirola and Austin Dillon. Here are the NASCAR Playoff standings:

One spot taken, seven more up for grabs.



Here's how the #NASCARPlayoffs look one race into the Round of 12. pic.twitter.com/bkjClkb2tM — NASCAR (@NASCAR) September 28, 2020

Image Credits - NASCAR Twitter