Nate Diaz Fires Warning At Jake Paul: “Someone Needs To Tell This Guy To Shut Up”

Nate Diaz has finally responded to Jake Paul's call-outs, saying that he is open to fighting the YouTube star in a boxing match, but not right now. Diaz, who’s currently training to make his much-awaited return to the octagon is confident that he will fight Paul at some point in the future, possibly after the latter’s upcoming eight-round boxing match with former UFC star Ben Askren in April. Nate Diaz believes that the 24-year-old needs to be taught a lesson, especially after the Problem Child made some derogatory comments towards Conor McGregor, Dillon Danis, Dana White and many others from the MMA bubble.

Nate Diaz on Jake Paul: When Nate Diaz leapt to McGregor’s defence

The back and forth between Nate Diaz and Jake Paul started after the YouTuber shared a video on his social media accounts, trolling Conor McGregor. However, things took a dark turn when Paul mentioned McGregor’s fiancée, Dee Devlin, in the call-out — for which he received a lot of heat from fans and fighters alike. “I know you're probably beating up old dudes in a bar right now or maybe you're jerking off as you're sick of f*****g your wife. I mean, she's a four [out of 10]. Conor, you could do a lot better,” Jake Paul had said in the profanity-laced rant.

While Conor McGregor was mum about the viral video, many including Nate Diaz took to social media to slam the 22-year-old. Calling Jake Paul a ‘spoiled f**k,’ Nate Diaz criticised his boxing skills, writing “you can’t really fight dumbs**t”. He then advised the Problem Child to shut up, claiming that he’s going to get his "a** whooped" if he keeps on disrespecting people.

You saw what happened to the other Nate. https://t.co/Uq5LY2tQaS — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) December 15, 2020

Nate Diaz on Jake Paul: Why did Nate Diaz raise his voice against Jake Paul?

Recently, while talking to ESPN’s Ariel Helwani, The Stockton Slugger added to his comments, saying that he’s not a huge fan of Paul and beating the Problem Child in a boxing match would be an easy payday for him. He said he slammed Paul for the derogatory comments because the YouTuber was using real fighting words. “You are challenging us to a boxing match with real fighting words. No one is going to speak, even Conor doesn’t want to give him any clout,” he added.

Image Source: Nate Diaz, Jake Paul/ Instagram