Nate Diaz Wants To Fight Poirier And Oliveira: “I’m Not Gonna Play Nice Like Conor”

Nate Diaz, who is currently training to make his much-awaited return, recently announced that’s he’s not interested in fighting Conor McGregor again anytime soon. The Stockton Slugger has not entered the octagon since his doctor’s stoppage TKO loss to Jorge Masvidal at UFC 244 but still thinks that he deserves a crack at newly uncrowned lightweight champ Dustin Poirier. However, Diaz wants the bout to take place in the 165 or 170-pound division, rather than 155, where Poirier usually competes.

The Diamond is coming off of a second-round KO win over Nate Diaz’s long-time rival Conor McGregor — a bout which took place at last month’s UFC 257 event. While both the fighters seem interested in the bout, Nate Diaz believes that he will be a huge threat for the uncrowned king. Speaking to ESPN’s Ariel Helwani, Nate Diaz broke down McGregor vs Poirier, claiming that he’ll not “play f**king nice guy” like Conor McGregor did going into UFC 257.

Also Read l Conor McGregor injury: Conor gives update on swollen shin following loss to Poirier

Nate Diaz interested in fighting Dustin Poirier and Charles Oliveira

Nate Diaz stated that he will take a very “serious” approach to the Poirier bout, unlike Conor McGregor, who himself admitted of overlooking The Diamond. Apart from the former UFC interim lightweight champion, Nate Diaz is also interested in fighting Charles Oliveira, who’s ranked no. 3 in the LW rankings. “I like the winners. I’m trying to fight the guys who are winning. I think Oliveira is the best fight right now. And Dustin Poirier,” he added.

A fight closer to my natural weight sounds like a great idea — The Diamond (@DustinPoirier) February 9, 2021

Also Read l Conor McGregor injury: Conor medically suspended for 6 months after loss to Poirier

Poirier and Diaz were earlier set to meet at UFC 230 in 2018, but the bout was scrapped after Poirier got injured. The Diamond then went on to face Max Holloway and won the interim lightweight title. However, he was not able to unite the title as he ended up losing to current lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 242.

Despite the setback, Poirier soon got back into the victors' column as he delivered a clinic against Dan Hooker in July, winning via unanimous decision. Now by defeating Conor McGregor, Poirier has become the no. 1 ranked LW fighter, with notable wins over top contenders like Justin Gaethje, Max Holloway, Eddie Alvarez, and others.

Also Read l UFC News: Nate Diaz calls out Dustin Poirier after UFC 257 win, mocks Conor and Khabib

Nate Diaz vs Charles Oliveira may not happen in 2021

Though Nate Diaz vs Dustin Poirier looks like a possibility, with both the fighters verbally agreeing to fight in other weight class, the Charles Oliveira bout is a completely different case. Do Bronx — who is currently riding on an eight-fight winning streak, including his two wins that came in 2020 (against Kevin Lee and Tony Ferguson, respectively) — is reported to fight no. 2 ranked Justin Gaethje next. If that’s the case, Diaz would have to wait till 2022 to get his hands on the Brazilian. However, whether White books the two bouts in other weight classes is yet to be seen.

Also Read l UFC News: Conor McGregor on UFC 257 loss to Dustin Poirier: “I Deserved to Get Legs Kicked off Me”

Image Source: UFC/ Twitter