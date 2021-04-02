Nathan Baggaley: Ex-Olympic Kayaker Guilty Of Attempting To Smuggle Cocaine Worth $150M

Nathan Baggaley, an Olympic medalist, has recently been found guilty of attempting to smuggle cocaine. His brother was also charged with him, the cocaine being around $150 million. Users on social media expressed disappointment over the Nathan Baggaley latest news, with some even reacting with gifs and memes.

Nathan Baggaley released? Is the Ex-Olympian in jail?

According to reports, Baggaley has been found guilty of plotting to smuggle cocaine into Australia. In the Nathan Baggaley family, his brother Dru Baggaley, was also charged. Cocaine is worth around $150 million, which is around 200 million Australian dollars. The 45-year-old Olympian and his brother (now 39), were charged for attempting so smuggle around 650 kgs of cocaine in 2018.

They were found guilty on Thursday, and the judgement was passed by the Brisbane Supreme Court jury. While the brothers are to be sentenced, the court has not yet decided a date.

As per reports, Dru Baggaley had obtained cocaine from a foreign boat near the NSW coast with Anthony Draper. The latter had testified on being the one to hatch the plot earlier. They were apparently travelling on a rigid-hulled inflatable boat (RHIB), which Nathan Baggaley purchased. He reportedly threw bundles of cocaine in the water. Draper was sentenced to 13 years of jail in February 2020. The brothers, however, will have a later date.

However, a navy patrol boat arrested them before they could reach the shore. Nathan Baggaley, who bought the RHIB, adding a navigation system and a satellite phone to it. He also took the boat to the Brunswick Heads boat ramp.

As per the prosecution, Dru was the one spotted on aerial surveillance video collecting the 650 kilograms of cocaine. The navy boat began pursuit two hours after the boat collected cocaine, which resulted in a chase. Nathan Baggaley has claimed to be unaware of the plot and apparently bought the boat for whale-watching.

Fans react to Nathan Baggaley latest news

Oopsie... ðŸ¤¦‍â™€ï¸ Now THAT'S a new post-Olympic profession. ðŸ˜¬ — Susan Urban (@urbanswirl) April 2, 2021

That would’ve made some sense to me! — EBGB (@EBGB20) April 2, 2021

Oh, that’s sad. I hate reading stories like this. It was not worth throwing everything away and taking that big of a chance busted — bellairmb (@BellAirMB) April 2, 2021

Nathan Baggaley kayaking career

Having won two silver Olympic medals at the 2004 Athens Olympics along with three world championships, the Nathan Baggaley kayaking career was ruined by drugs. He tested positive for steroids stanozolol and methandienone. This resulted in a 15-month suspension, later extending to two years after Baggaley stated he drank his brother's orange juice, which contained steroids. The Nathan Baggaley released from jail news back then surprised many.

Nathan Baggaley family

Not much is known about the canoeist's family apart from his brother Dru, who might face lifetime imprisonment.

(Image credits: AP)