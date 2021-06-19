'Nation Has Lost A Colossal Sportsperson': PM Modi Condoles Milkha Singh's Demise

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday condoled the death of Indian sprint legend Milkha Singh calling him a 'colossal sportsperson' who had a 'special place' in the hearts of countless Indians. Taking to Twitter, PM Modi recalled the call that he had shared with the sports icon on June 4 when he inquired about his health, expressing anguish that it was their last conversation. Paying condolences to his family and admirers, PM Modi stated that several budding athletes will derive strength from Milkha Singh's journey.

In the passing away of Shri Milkha Singh Ji, we have lost a colossal sportsperson, who captured the nation’s imagination and had a special place in the hearts of countless Indians. His inspiring personality endeared himself to millions. Anguished by his passing away. pic.twitter.com/h99RNbXI28 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 18, 2021

I had spoken to Shri Milkha Singh Ji just a few days ago. Little did I know that it would be our last conversation. Several budding athletes will derive strength from his life journey. My condolences to his family and many admirers all over the world. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 18, 2021

Milkha Singh passes away

Indian sprint legend Milkha Singh passed away on Friday after a month-long battle with COVID-19. His condition turned critical after he developed post COVID-19 complications such as fever and dipping saturation levels.

The 91-year-old sprinter had been discharged from Fortis Hospital, Mohali in a 'stable condition' after battling COVID-19 on May 30. His family had requested to take him back home while his wife 82-year-old wife Nirmal Kaur had to be shifted to the ICU on the same day due to increased oxygen requirement. However, his condition worsened during his post-COVID recovery period and he had to be admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of PGIMER on June 3 due to "dipping levels of oxygen".

Milkha Singh breathed his last on June 18, 11.30 PM. His 85-year-old wife Nirmal Kaur who is the former national volleyball captain lost the battle to COVID-19 and passed away on June 12.

Milkha Singh is a four-time Asian Games gold medallist and 1958 Commonwealth Games champion. Known as 'The Flying Sikh', he is most credited for his performance at the 1960 Rome Olympics where he was placed at the fourth position in the 400m final.

(With Agency Inputs)