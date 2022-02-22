'Nation Proud Of You': Karnataka CM Elated At Praggnanandhaa Defeating Magnus Carlsen

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai took to his official Koo handle on Tuesday to congratulate the Indian chess prodigy Rameshbabu Praggnanandhaa for his historic win against World No. 1 ranked chess player Magnus Carlsen in the Airthings Masters. The 16-year-old Indian chess Grandmaster earned the win with black pieces in 39 moves in a Tarrasch variation game against the decorated world champion and earned praises from the entire Nation. Meanwhile, CM Basavaraj Bommai also weighed in his thoughts about Praggnanandhaa’s major achievement.

The Karnataka CM mentioned in his Koo post that the whole nation is proud of his win and hoped for more such glories in the future. “Elated at the stupendous victory of Young Indian Grandmaster R Praggnanandhaa #ChessProdigyPragg over veteran & world number one Magnus Carlsen! Whole nation is proud of you Pragg. Many more to come,” CM Bommai said while congratulating him.

R Pragganandhaa scripts turn around at the Airthings Masters tournament

Pragganandhaa outplayed Magnus Carlsen in the eighth round of the Airthings Masters online rapid chess tournament on Monday. He started the tournament by losing three back-to-back games to end the first day of the tournament, having started with a draw. On the other hand, Carlsen lost two rounds over Russians Andrey Esipenko and Ian Nepomniachtchi to be placed 11th ahead of his clash against the Indian youngster. With having reached eight points after eight rounds, Pragganandhaa will now look to make the most from his win against Magnus Carlsen.

R Pragganandhaa's rise in international chess

The 16-year-old became the then second-youngest person ever to achieve the rank of Grandmaster at the age of 12 years, 10 months, and 13 days after defeating Luca Moroni in the eighth round of the Gredine Open in Urtijei in 2018. He first shot to fame after winning the World Youth Chess Championships Under-8 title in 2013, which earned him the FIDE Master title at the age of seven years old. He won the U-10 title in 2015 and later became the youngest international master in 2016 at the age of 10 years, 10 months, and 19 days old.

(Image: PTI/ANI)