National Camp For Cycling Shifted Out Of Delhi, Likely To Start In Manipur Next Month: CFI

In a bold yet reasonable decision, the national camp for cycling has been decided to be shifted out from Delhi to Manipur and green zones in North East due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The decision has been taken by the Cycle Federation of India (CFI) and a proposal has been sent to the Sports Ministry, the approval of which is expected shortly.

"The Coronavirus pandemic has forced us to take the decision. We have sent a proposal to the Sports Authority of India to shift the camp from National Cycling Academy at the Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium (in Delhi) which has been hosting the camp until now. As we know Manipur and other states in North East are in green zones with very low or negligible cases of Covid-19. The health of our cyclists is paramount. So shifting out was a logical decision," CFI chairman Onkar Singh told Republic TV in an exclusive interview on Wednesday.

He further said that the federation is aiming to hold the camp next month. "We have spoken to the Sports Department in Manipur and they are happy and eager to hold the camp while a final approval is expected to come from the Union Sports Ministry next week," Singh stated.

Aim to go for top tournaments

The CFI chief said the Velodrome in Khuman Lampak Stadium in Imphal could be utilized and cyclists would be able to train within the confines of the complex. He held that there was no point bringing cyclists to Delhi during such a health risk and extremely hot conditions and noted that if they are brought to the national capital, they will be quarantined for 14 days immediately.

"Since most of the top-level cyclists are from Manipur like Ronaldo Singh and James Singh, it makes sense if we hold the camp there. The camp is being held with a view to compete at the Asian Cycling Championship to be held later this year and the World Championship next year, Asian Games in 2022 and the ultimate aim being 2024 Olympics," Onkar Singh observed.

