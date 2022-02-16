National camps for youth and junior boxers resume ahead of Asian championships

New Delhi, Feb 16 (PTI) The country's youth and junior boxers have resumed training at national camps in Rohtak and Bhopal, as they gear up for the Asian Championships scheduled to take place in Amman, Jordan from February 27 to March 15.

The national camps for all four categories, youth men and women as well as junior boys and girls, are being conducted for a period of 21 days, and began on February 8.

The camps were halted for several months because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

However, there are 98 boxers in the camps right now, the Boxing Federation of India said in a statement.

The national camp for junior girls and boys as well as for youth women is taking place at SAI National Centre of Excellence in Rohtak.

The junior camp consists of 25 male and 24 female boxers, while the youth women's camp features 24 boxers.

For the youth men's camp, 25 selected boxers are training at the SAI National Centre of Excellence in Bhopal.

During the last edition of the Asian Youth and Junior Boxing championships in 2021, the Indian contingent concluded its campaign with 39 medals including 14 gold. PTI PM PM APA APA

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)