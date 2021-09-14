National-level Shooter Namanveer Singh Brar Found Dead At Mohali Residence, Probe Underway

A national-level shooter was found dead at his residence in Punjab's Mohali district on Monday. Namanveer Singh Brar (29) allegedly shot himself in the head at around 3 AM on Monday after he returned home late. His pregnant wife and mother-in-law were reportedly asleep.

The incident took place at Sector 71 in Mohali. Brar, who was a national shooter and a private coach reportedly shot himself at 3.35 AM when he was alone in his room. He used a licensed Austria-made Glock pistol for the act. His wife and mother-in-law awoke to the sound of the gunfire. Shortly after, he was rushed to the civil hospital in Phase 6, Mohali, however, he was pronounced dead on arrival. A post-mortem was also conducted and the police concluded that it was a suicide case based on prima facie evidence.

As per reports, Brar's father has submitted a statement to the Mohali Police saying that he does not want further investigation. Police has initiated inquest proceedings under Section 174 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) based on his statement. His body has been handed back to the family after the post-mortem.

Namanveer Singh Brar was a national-level shooter who had won a Bronze in the double-trap shooting event at the Indian University Championship and World University Games in South Korea in 2015. He had also won a Bronze medal in the FISU World University Shooting Championship held in Poland in 2016 and a Gold at the Masters Meet Shooting Championship. Until recently, he was involved in coaching young and upcoming shooters.

Image: Twitter/@NamanveerB