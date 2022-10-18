Jyothi Yarraji Breaks 100m Hurdles Record, Clocks Under Sub-13 In National Open C'ships

Jyothi Yarraji was unstoppable in the Women's 100m hurdles race as she clinched gold at the National Open Athletics Championships on Monday. The athlete from Railways won the race ahead of Sapna Kumari from Jharkhand who came second, and Nandini Agasara from Telangana who won third place. The event which is currently being held in Bengaluru saw Yarraji make history by becoming the first women huddler to clock a legal sub-13 second time.

Jyothi Yarraji creates history at National Open Athletics Championships

Jyothi Yarraji clocked 12.82s breaking her own national record set earlier this year. She had won the National Games in IIT Gandhinagar in a time of 12.79 seconds. Yarraji ran the race with the wind gauge reading 0.9 m/s meaning it was well within the permissible limits. She had finished her heat in 13.18 seconds beating the record of 13.38 seconds set by Anuradha Biswal in Chennai 20 years ago. According to an ESPN report, she also became the second-fastest Asian in the event this year and earned a place just outside the continent's all-time Top 10 list.

Railways's Jyothi Yarraji sets new NR in Karnataka! ⚡🏃‍♀️



23-years old Jyothi bettered her own NR at the National Open Athletics C'ships.



By clocking 12.82s (wind +.9 m/s), she becomes 1⃣st Indian Women to go sub 13.00s on the clock for 100m H event.



Congratulations! 👏👏 pic.twitter.com/Miba6ro0Cl — SAI Media (@Media_SAI) October 17, 2022

The report further states that Yarraji rewrote the National record for the third time this year. She had broken Biswal's record with 13.11 in Loughborough University on May 22. Couple fo days later she raised the bar to 13.04 seconds in Vught, Netherlands. Jyothi had produced a 13.09-second effort in the Federation Cup in Kozhikode but was denied by excessive wind speed.

National Open Athletics Championships other results

Men 5000m:

1) Sunil Dawar (Madhya Pradesh) 14:10.45

2) Gulveer Singh (Services) 14:11.24

3) Kiran Matre (Services) 14:14.35.

110m Hurdles

1) Maymon Poulose (Services) 13.97 seconds

2) Tejas Ashok Shirse (Maharashtra) 13.98

3) Sachin Binu (Services) 14.19.

4x100m Relay

1) Railways 39.75 seconds (New Meet record)

2) Services 40.21

3) Maharashtra 40.50.

Women

5000m

1) Parul Chaudhary (Railways) 16:24.90

2) Seema (Himachal Pradesh) 16:25.17

3) Komal Chandrakant Jagdale (Railways) 16:28.89.

100m Hurdles

1) Jyothi Yarraji (Railways) 12.82 seconds

2) Sapna Kumari (Jharkhand) 13.26 seconds

3) Agasara Nandini (Telangana) 13.51 seconds

Shot Put

1) Manpreet Kaur (Punjab) 16.84m

2) Abha Khatua (Maharashtra) 15.72m

3) Paramjot Kaur (Railways) 15.25m

Javelin Throw

1) Shilpa Rani (Haryana) 55.18m

2) Rashmi K (Railways) 51.52m

3) Karishma Sanil (Karnataka) 51.39m

Mixed

4x400m Relay

1) Karnataka 3:21.53

2) Railways 3:21.66;

3) Tamil Nadu 3:21.74.