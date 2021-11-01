National Sports Awards 2020: List Of All Khel Ratna, Arjuna And Dronacharya Award Winners

The Union Sports Ministry on Monday handed over the trophies to the winners of last year's National Sports Awards — Rajiv Gandhi Kehl Ratna Award (then), Arjuna Award & Dronacharya Award — at a special event organised in the National Capital. Union Sports Minister Anurag Singh Thakur presented the award to the athletes for their excellence in sports and making India proud both at the national and international level. Anurag Thakur took to his Twitter handle and shared a series of photos congratulating all the athletes and coaches for their stellar performance.

It is pertinent to mention that all the winners of the National Sports Awards 2020 had already received the cash awards but were not able to collect their trophies and citations during last year's event when the Sports Awards ceremony was held virtually due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Among other sportspersons, Team India's speedster Ishant Sharma took to his Twitter handle and expressed his gratitude to the Union Sports Minister for the prestigious Arjuna Award. Ishan Sharma wrote that he is extremely grateful and honoured to receive the award and also congratulated other athletes on winning the prestigious trophy.

Extremely grateful and honoured to receive the #ArjunaAward 2020! Congratulations to fellow awardees for the same!



Special thanks to Ministry of Sports for this prestigious award and to all of you for your constant support and love!🇮🇳🙏 pic.twitter.com/guz5WqxO1M — Ishant Sharma (@ImIshant) November 1, 2021

List of National Sports Awardees for the year 2020

Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna Award (now Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award):

Rohit Sharma (Cricket)

Mariyappan Thangavelu (Para-Athletics)

Manika Batra (Table Tennis)

Vinesh Phogat (Wrestling)

Rani Rampal (Hockey).

Arjuna Award:

Atanu Das (Archery)

Dutee Chand (Athletics)

Satwik Sairaj Rankireddy (Badminton)

Chirag Chandrasekhar Shetty (Badminton)

Vishesh Bhriguvanshi (Basketball)

Manish Kaushik (Boxing)

Lovlina Borgohain (Boxing)

Ishant Sharma (Cricket)

Deepti Sharma (Cricket)

Sawant Ajay Anant (Equestrian)

Sandesh Jhingan (Football),

Aditi Ashok (Golf)

Akashdeep Singh (Hockey)

Deepika (Hockey)

Deepak (Kabaddi)

Kale Sarika Sudhakar (Kho Kho)

Dattu Baban Bhokanal (Rowing)

Manu Bhaker (Shooting)

Saurabh Chaudhary (Shooting)

Madhurika Patkar (Table Tennis)

Divij Sharan (Tennis)

Shiva Keshavan (Winter Sports)

Divya Kakran (Wrestling)

Rahul Aware (Wrestling)

Suyash Narayan Jadhav (Para-Swimming)

Sandeep (Para-Athletics)

Manish Narwal (Para Shooting)

Dronacharya Award (Life-Time Category):

Dharmendra Tiwary (Archery), Purushotham Rai (Athletics), Shiv Singh (Boxing), Romesh Pathania (Hockey), Krishan Kumar Hooda (Kabaddi), Vijay Bhalchandra Munishwar (Para Powerlifting), Naresh Kumar (Tennis), Om Parkash Dahiya (Wrestling).

Dronacharya (Regular Category):

Jude Felix (Hockey), Yogesh Malviya (Mallakhamb), Jaspal Rana (Shooting), Kuldeep Kumar Handoo (Wushu), Gaurav Khanna (Para Badminton).

Dhyan Chand Award:

Kuldip Singh Bhullar (Athletics), Jincy Philips (Athletics), Pradeep Shrikrishna Gandhe (Badminton), Trupti Murgunde (Badminton), N Usha(Boxing), Lakha Singh (Boxing), Sukhvinder Singh Sandhu (Football), Ajit Singh (Hockey), Manpreet Singh (Kabaddi), J Ranjith Kumar (Para-Athletics), Satyaprakash Tiwari (Para Badminton), Manjeet Singh (Rowing), Late Shri Sachin Nag (Swimming), Nandan Bal (Tennis), Netarpal Hooda (Wrestling).

Tenzing Norgay National Adventure Awards: Anita Devi (Land Adventure), Col Sarfraz Singh (Land Adventure), Taka Tamut (Land Adventure), Keval Hiren Kakka (Land Adventure), Satendra Singh (Water Adventure), Gajanand Yadava (Air Adventure), Late Magan Bissa (Life Time Achievement).

Maulana Abul Kalam Azad (MAKA) Trophy: Panjab University, Chandigarh

(Image: @ianuragthakur/Twitter)