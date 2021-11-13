National Sports Awards 2021: President Kovind To Confer Awards Today; Check Full List

President Ram Nath Kovind will give away the National Sports Awards 2021 on Saturday, November 13, at a specially organised function at Rashtrapati Bhavan. The announcement regarding the same was made by the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports on November 2.

List of athletes to be conferred with National Sports Awards 2021

According to the release, National Sports Awards 2021 are given every year with an aim to reward excellence in sports. The Khel Ratna Award 2021 will be given to 12 sportspersons including Neeraj Chopra (Athletics), Ravi Kumar (Wrestling), Lovlina Borgohain (Boxing), Sreejesh P.R (Hockey), Avani Lekhara (Para Shooting), Sumit Antil (Para-Athletics), Pramod Bhagat (Para Badminton), Krishna Nagar (Para Badminton), Manish Narwal (Para Shooting), Mithali Raj (Cricket), Sunil Chhetri (Football), and Manpreet Singh (Hockey). The men's Hockey India team who made history by winning the bronze medal in the recently concluded Tokyo 2020 Olympics have been conferred with Arjuna Award with the exceptions of PR Sreejesh and Manpreet Singh.

The other athletes who will receive the Arjuna Award are Arpinder Singh, SimranjitKaur, Shikhar Dhawan, Bhavani Devi, Monika, Vandana Katariya, Sandeep Narwal, Hiimani Uttam Parab, Abhishek Verma, Ankita Raina, Deepak Punia, Dilpreet Singh, Harman Preet Singh, Rupinder Pal Singh, Surender Kumar, AmitRohidas, Birendra Lakra, Sumit, Nilakanta Sharma, Hardik Singh, Vivek Sagar Prasad, Gurjant Singh, Mandeep Singh, Shamsher Singh, Lalit Kumar Upadhyay, Varun Kumar, Simranjeet Singh, Yogesh Kathuniya, Nishad Kumar, Praveen Kumar, SuhashYathiraj, Singhraj Adhana, Bhavina Patel, Harvinder Singh, and Sharad Kumar.

Winners of Dronacharya Award and Dhyan Chand Award for Lifetime achievement

According to the release, Dronacharya Award in the Life-Time Category has been awarded to TP Ouseph, Sarkar Talwar, Sarpal Singh, Ashan Kumar, and Tapan Kumar Panigrahi. The Dronacharya Award in the regular category is awarded to Radhakrishnan Nair P, Sandhya Gurung, Pritam Siwach, Jai Prakash Nautiyal, and Subramanian Raman. Along with the Dronacharya Award, the ministry also awarded Dhyan Chand Award for Lifetime achievement which went to boxer Lekha KC, Chess grandmaster Abhijeet Kunte, hockey Davinder Singh Garcha, boxer Vikas Kumar, and swimmer Sajjan Singh. Punjab University (Chandigarh) will receive the Maulana Abul Kalam Azad (MAKA) Trophy for 2021.

