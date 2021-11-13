Last Updated:

Khel Ratna Awards 2021: From Neeraj Chopra To Lovlina Borgohain, See Full List Of Awardees

President of India Ram Nath Kovind on Saturday conferred the prestigious Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award to 12 athletes who brought glory to India

Written By
Ujjwal Samrat
Khel Ratna

Image: ANI


Sportspersons who brought accolades and pride to India particularly in Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics were conferred Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award on Saturday. Tokyo Olympics gold-medalist Neeraj Chopra, wrestler Ravi Kumar Dahiya, footballer Sunil Chhetri, cricketer Mithali Raj were among the 12 athletes who were nominated for the Khel Ratna Award. All the athletes were conferred with the prestigious Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award by President Ram Nath Kovind at the Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi. 

Neeraj Chopra ended India's 100-year run for an elusive Olympic gold medal in athletics at the Tokyo 2020. At the same time, he also became the second Indian after shooter Abhinav Bindra to win an individual Olympic gold medal. Ravi Dahiya became the second Indian wrestler to earn an Olympic silver medal on August 5. The wrestler was defeated 4-7 by reigning world champion Zavur Uguev in the men's freestyle 57kg final. India Women's ODI captain Mithali Raj went past former England batter Charlotte Edwards to hold the world record for the most runs in women's international cricket in July.  Lovlina Borgohain won the bronze medal for India in the Women’s Welterweight event in the Tokyo Olympics 2020.

Full List of Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Awardees 

  • Neeraj Chopra (Javelin) 
  • Ravi Dahiya (Wrestling)
  • Sunil Chhetri (Football)
  • Mithali Raj (Cricket)
  • P Sreejesh (Hockey)
  • Lovlina Borgohain (Boxing)
  • Pramod Bhagat (Para-badminton player)
  • Avani Lekhara (Para rifle shooter)
  • Sumit Antil (Para javelin thrower)
  • Krishna Nagar (Para-badminton)
  • Manish Narwal (Para pistol shooter)
  • Manpreet Singh (Hockey)

Earlier, the Sports Authority of India (SAI) had shared pictures of the athletes from the Rashtrapati Bhavan with their families. 

(Image: ANI)

READ | National Sports Awards 2020: List of all Khel Ratna, Arjuna and Dronacharya Award winners
READ | Neeraj Chopra drops 'exquisite' pictures from latest shoot, fans say 'itne hot mat bano'
READ | Avani Lekhara meets Neeraj Chopra as both gold medalists get clicked in single frame; See
READ | Neeraj Chopra receives Khel Ratna Award: India's 'Golden Boy' felicitated with top honour
Tags: Khel Ratna, Khel Ratna 2021, Full List ofMajor Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Awardee
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com