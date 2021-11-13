Khel Ratna Awards 2021: From Neeraj Chopra To Lovlina Borgohain, See Full List Of Awardees

Sportspersons who brought accolades and pride to India particularly in Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics were conferred Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award on Saturday. Tokyo Olympics gold-medalist Neeraj Chopra, wrestler Ravi Kumar Dahiya, footballer Sunil Chhetri, cricketer Mithali Raj were among the 12 athletes who were nominated for the Khel Ratna Award. All the athletes were conferred with the prestigious Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award by President Ram Nath Kovind at the Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi.

Neeraj Chopra ended India's 100-year run for an elusive Olympic gold medal in athletics at the Tokyo 2020. At the same time, he also became the second Indian after shooter Abhinav Bindra to win an individual Olympic gold medal. Ravi Dahiya became the second Indian wrestler to earn an Olympic silver medal on August 5. The wrestler was defeated 4-7 by reigning world champion Zavur Uguev in the men's freestyle 57kg final. India Women's ODI captain Mithali Raj went past former England batter Charlotte Edwards to hold the world record for the most runs in women's international cricket in July. Lovlina Borgohain won the bronze medal for India in the Women’s Welterweight event in the Tokyo Olympics 2020.

Full List of Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Awardees

Neeraj Chopra (Javelin)

Ravi Dahiya (Wrestling)

Sunil Chhetri (Football)

Mithali Raj (Cricket)

P Sreejesh (Hockey)

Lovlina Borgohain (Boxing)

Pramod Bhagat (Para-badminton player)

Avani Lekhara (Para rifle shooter)

Sumit Antil (Para javelin thrower)

Krishna Nagar (Para-badminton)

Manish Narwal (Para pistol shooter)

Manpreet Singh (Hockey)

Earlier, the Sports Authority of India (SAI) had shared pictures of the athletes from the Rashtrapati Bhavan with their families.

#Exclusive



Their biggest motivation and support system, the families are the real strength of athletes. 💪



Here are some glimpses of the proud faces as they support the athletes while they leave for the #NationalSportsAwards2021 #IndianSports #Awards pic.twitter.com/fvofm0NL7g — SAI Media (@Media_SAI) November 13, 2021

#Exclusive



Some light-hearted moments captured as our athletes leave for the #NationalSportsAwards2021 ceremony to be hosted at @rashtrapatibhvn today, 13th Nov



Stay tuned for more.#IndianSports #Awards pic.twitter.com/3Q3Tfucvwy — SAI Media (@Media_SAI) November 13, 2021

(Image: ANI)