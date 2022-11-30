National Sports Awards 2022: List Of All Khel Ratna, Arjuna And Dronacharya Award Winners

Quick links:
Image: ANI
President Droupadi Murmu felicitated over 25 star Indian athletes at the National Sports Awards 2022 ceremony on November 30, being held at the Rashtrapati Bhawan. Over 25 athletes were presented with the Arjuna award while veteran table tennis player Achanta Sharath Kamal was presented with the all-important Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna award, which is the highest honour in India for a sportsperson.
As seen in the various images below, several of India's top sporting stars were felicitated with National Sports Awards at the Rashtrapati Bhawan by President Droupadi Murmu on Wednesday.
President Droupadi Murmu presents the Arjuna award to Badminton players Lakshya Sen and Prannoy HS at the National Sports and Adventure Awards 2022 ceremony at Rashtrapati Bhavan. pic.twitter.com/Tv4QLAPbtj— ANI (@ANI) November 30, 2022
President Droupadi Murmu presents the Arjuna award to Chess player R Praggnanandhaa at the National Sports and Adventure Awards 2022 ceremony at Rashtrapati Bhavan. pic.twitter.com/1OPxS7DaoW— ANI (@ANI) November 30, 2022
President Droupadi Murmu presents the Arjuna award to Boxer Nikhat Zareen at the National Sports and Adventure Awards 2022 ceremony at Rashtrapati Bhavan. pic.twitter.com/5RRFpXD7Z8— ANI (@ANI) November 30, 2022
The complete list of sports stars presented with the Arjuna Award
All players felicitated with the Arjuna award will also receive Rs 15 lakh each.
Meanwhile, the other list of awardees