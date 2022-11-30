National Sports Awards 2022: List Of All Khel Ratna, Arjuna And Dronacharya Award Winners

President Droupadi Murmu felicitated over 25 star Indian athletes at the National Sports Awards 2022 ceremony on November 30, being held at the Rashtrapati Bhawan. Over 25 athletes were presented with the Arjuna award while veteran table tennis player Achanta Sharath Kamal was presented with the all-important Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna award, which is the highest honour in India for a sportsperson.

As seen in the various images below, several of India's top sporting stars were felicitated with National Sports Awards at the Rashtrapati Bhawan by President Droupadi Murmu on Wednesday.

President Droupadi Murmu presents the Arjuna award to Badminton players Lakshya Sen and Prannoy HS at the National Sports and Adventure Awards 2022 ceremony at Rashtrapati Bhavan. pic.twitter.com/Tv4QLAPbtj — ANI (@ANI) November 30, 2022

President Droupadi Murmu presents the Arjuna award to Chess player R Praggnanandhaa at the National Sports and Adventure Awards 2022 ceremony at Rashtrapati Bhavan. pic.twitter.com/1OPxS7DaoW — ANI (@ANI) November 30, 2022

President Droupadi Murmu presents the Arjuna award to Boxer Nikhat Zareen at the National Sports and Adventure Awards 2022 ceremony at Rashtrapati Bhavan. pic.twitter.com/5RRFpXD7Z8 — ANI (@ANI) November 30, 2022

Arjuna Awards:

The complete list of sports stars presented with the Arjuna Award is mentioned below:

Seema Punia (Athletics) Eldhose Paul (Athletics) Avinash Mukund Sable (Athletics) Lakshya Sen (Badminton) HS Prannoy (Badminton) Amit (Boxing) Nikhat Zareen (Boxing) Bhakti Pradip Kulkarni (Chess) R Praggnanandhaa (Chess) Deep Grace Ekka (Hockey) Shushila Devi (Judo) Sakshi Kumari (Kabaddi) Nayan Moni Saikia (Lawn Bowl) Sagar Kailas Ovhalkar (Mallakhamb) Elavenil Valarivan (Shooting) Omprakash Mitharval (Shooting) Sreeja Akula (Table Tennis) Vikas Thakur (Weightlifting) Anshu (Wrestling) Sarita (Wrestling) Parveen (Wushu) Manasi Girishchandra Joshi (Para Badminton) Tarun Dhillon (Para Badminton) Swapnil Sanjay Patil (Para Swimming) Jerlin Anika J (Deaf Badminton)

All players felicitated with the Arjuna award will also receive Rs 15 lakh each.

Meanwhile, the other list of awardees are mentioned below:

​Dronacharya Award for outstanding coaches in Sports and Games 2022 Regular Category:

Jiwanjot Singh Teja (Archery) Mohammad Ali Qamar (Boxing) Suma Siddharth Shirur (Para Shooting) Sujeet Maan (Wrestling)

Lifetime Category:

Dinesh Jawahar Lad (Cricket) Bimal Prafulla Ghosh (Football) Raj Singh (Wrestling)

Dhyan Chand Award for Lifetime achievement in Sports and Games 2022:

Ashwini Akkunji C (Athletics) Dharamvir Singh (Hockey) B C Suresh (Kabaddi) Nir Bahadur Gurung (Para Athletics)

​Rashtriya Khel Protsahan Puruskar 2022:

TransStadia Enterprises Private Limited, Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology, Ladakh Ski & Snowboard Association

​Maulana Abul Kalam Azad (MAKA) Trophy 2022: