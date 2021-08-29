National Sports Day 2021: A Look At Hockey 'Wizard' Major Dhyan Chand's Glorious Career

The National Sports Day 2021 or Rashtriya Khel Diwas is marked as a very special occasion in India as we celebrate Major Dhyan Chand's birth anniversary on 29 August every year. Recently, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the renaming of the Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna Award as the Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award, "respecting the sentiments of citizens across the country". Let's have a look at glorious career of Indian hockey wizard, Major Dhyan Chand, on the occasion of his 116th birth anniversary.

Major Dhyan Chand's birth anniversary: Here's a look at the glorious career

Born in 1905, Major Dhyan Chand's original name was Dhyan Singh and was also known as Dhyan Chand Bais. The hockey legend was called 'Chand' by his fellow people because he would often practice hockey at night under the moonlight, after his duty hours. At the age of 16, he joined the Indian Army. In his entire career, Major Dhyan Chand scored 570 goals from 185 matches from 1926-1949. Despite crossing the age of 40, Chand still managed to net in 68 goals in 22 matches.

First noticed on the global stage during India’s first international tour in 1926 (to New Zealand), Dhyan Chand made his Olympic debut with the Indian hockey team in 1928 and scored 14 goals en route to winning the gold medal. Dhyan Chand went on to win two more gold medals in consecutive Olympics at Los Angeles 1932 and Berlin 1936, the latter as captain, to complete a hat-trick of Olympic golds and retire with an unbeaten Olympic record to his name.

In August 1956, he retired from the Indian Army as a Lieutenant and was consequently honored with the Padma Bhushan award, India's third-highest civilian honour. As a player, coach and selector Major Dhyan Chand helped India win seven out of 8 Olympics from 1928- 1964.

When the Indian team was selected for the 1932 Olympics, Dhyan Chand did not need any trial, and this time his brother Roop Singh also joined the team. The Indian Hockey player scored 12 goals in only two games at the Los Angeles Games and was outdone by his brother who had 13 goals.

Dhyan Chand headed to Berlin as the captain of the Indian Hockey team in the 1936 Olympics games. At the end of the Berlin games, he scored a total of 11 goals in five matches. He wore rubber slippers in the 1936 Olympics final and scored three goals against Germany in the final to help India clinch another gold medal.

Dhyan Chand took his last breath on 3 December, 1979. He died due to liver cancer. The Olympic Committee honored Major Dhyan Chand by naming a metro station in London as Dhyan Chand Station for the 2012 London Olympics. Indian Postal Department issued a commemorative stamp in memory of Major Dhyan Chand on 3rd December 1980.