National Sports Day 2022: A Look At Hockey Wizard Major Dhyan Chand's Glittering Career

India observes National Sports Day on August 29 every year, celebrating the birth anniversary of legendary hockey superstar Major Dhyan Chand. During his time as a player for the Indian hockey team, Dhyan Chand took the side to the epitome of success, which included three consecutive Olympic gold medals in hockey from 1928 to 1936. He is widely known as the first superstar of Indian hockey, while also being hailed as the greatest player of all time in field hockey.

Major Dhyan Chand was originally named Dhyan Singh and was named ‘Chand’ by his friends as he would often practice the sport at the night, under the moonlight. Born on August 29, 1905, in a Kushwaha family and he was the eldest of his father’s three sons. Dhyan Chand was also enlisted in the 1st Brahmans regiment of the British Indian Army on August 29, 1922, as a sepoy, at the age of 17-year-old.

Major Dhyan Chand made his Olympics debut in 1928

He played several army hockey tournaments and regimental games from 1922 to 1926, before getting selected for the Indian Army team for their tour of New Zealand. This followed his selection in the Indian hockey team that took part in the Olympic Games in 1928. During the 1928 Amsterdam Olympics, Team India won their first-ever gold medal in the prestigious quadrennial event as Chand topped the scoring list with 14 goals in 5 matches.

In the 1932 Los Angeles Olympics, Chand scored a total of eight goals and helped India clinch consecutive Olympic gold medals in field hockey. Interestingly, during India’s 24-1 win against the USA in the final, Dhyan Chand contributed with eight goals, while his brother Roop Singh contributed with 10 goals. This earned the duo the title of ‘hockey twins’.

In December 1934, Chand was named the captain of the team that travelled to New Zealand in the new year. While India played a total of 48 matches in the tour (28 in New Zealand, 20 in India, Ceylon and Australia), Dhyan Chand played 23 games and scored 201 goals in total. Going ahead in the 1936 Berlin Olympics, under the captaincy of Chand, India picked their third Olympic gold with an 8-1 win against Germany.

Major Dhyan Chand helped India to win 7 out of 8 Olympic medals from 1928 to 1964

In August 1956, Dhyan Chand retired from the Indian Army as a Lieutenant and was awarded the prestigious Padma Bhushan award. During his illustrious career as a player, Dhyan Chand scored 570 goals from 185 matches in his international career from 1926 to 1949 and over 1000 goals combined in his domestic and international career. Following his retirement as a player, he helped the Indian hockey team to win seven out of their eight Olympic medals from 1928 to 1964.

While his birthday is celebrated as the National Sports Day every year, the country’s highest sporting honor, Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award is also named after him. Courtesy of his expertise in the field, India have went on to become one of the strongest side in field hockey. The legendary player passed away on December 3, 1979 at the age of 74.