National Sports Day: Anurag Thakur Flaunts Rope Skipping Skill During Fit India App Launch

The Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports Anurag Thakur showed his skills of jumping a skipping rope during the launch of the Fit India mobile application on the occasion of National Sports Day. In a video shared by Thakur on his Twitter handle, the Sports Minister can be seen jumping a skipping rope. The Fit India app was launched on the second anniversary of the Fit India movement and as a part of the Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav campaign.

The Fit India Mission was launched by PM Modi on the occasion of National Sports Day in 2019

The launch was attended by the Minister of State, Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports Nisith Pramanik, Sports Secretary Ravi Mittal, and Youth Affairs secretary Usha Sharma. On the occasion of National Sports Day, Anurag Thakur first paid floral tributes to the magician of hockey, Major Dhyan Chand at Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium. Thakur then impressed everyone present at the occasion with his fitness level, stamina, and agility as he jumped the rope.

The Sports minister congratulated the nation on the second anniversary of the Fit India Movement as well as National Sports Day. As per ANI, Thakur said, “The Fit India Mobile App brings ease of checking one's fitness levels right into the palm of every Indian. It has some unique features like 'fitness score', animated videos, activity trackers and 'my plan' catering to individual specific needs." He further said, "Last year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had launched age-appropriate fitness protocols, these protocols are certified by WHO and have been made keeping in mind international standards. PM Narendra Modi has also given fitness mantras for the people of the country -Fitness Ki Dose, Aadha Ghanta Roz.”

Thakur further added that the Fit India Movement was launched on August 29, 2019, on National Sports Day by Hon’ble Prime Minister Narendra Modi with the aim to make fitness an integral part of every Indian citizen’s life. He said, “Today this has become a Jan Andolan! I appeal to the citizens to make Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav a success with public participation in the Fit India Movement.” As mentioned on the official Fit India website, the Fit India Mission encourages people to become part of the Fit India Movement by doing at least 30-60 minutes of physical exercise every day. The mission of the movement is to bring about changes in behavior and moves towards a more physically active lifestyle. Since its launch, the Fit India Movement has reached millions of people across the country via various fitness campaigns.

