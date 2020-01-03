To Nationals From Astros, Will Harris Becomes Teammate From Rival As Deal Agreed

The Major League Baseball (MLB) off-season is in full swing and Washington Nationals have made a further foray into the trade market. The Nationals have reportedly snapped up Will Harris on a 3-year deal. The contract is worth $24 million as per USA Today’s Bob Nightengale.

MLB trade rumours: Will Harris joins rivals Washington Nationals

Free-agent reliever Will Harris is in agreement with the #Nationals on a multi-year deal, sources tell The Athletic. — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) January 3, 2020

Will Harris was one of the top remaining relievers on the free-agent market and the Washington Nationals have landed him with a sizable investment. Harris will be 38 when the contract expires. There are no additional options at the end of it. The right-hander will straightaway become one of the top arms in Washington’s bullpen, which was a severe weakness this past season. Though Will Harris has a long track record of success, a three-year commitment is significant considering that the righty turned 35 last August. Only two other relievers Drew Pomeranz and Will Smith received three or more guaranteed years in free agency this off-season.

MLB trade rumours: Nationals unlikely to pursue Daniel Hudson after Will Harris capture

The Will Harris deal means the Washington Nationals are unlikely to pursue Hudson, a free agent who expressed a desire to come back to Washington. The Nationals were not willing to pay Daniel Hudson for more than two years and $10 million, according to sources. Hudson was looking for something close to the two-year, $14 million deal reliever Chris Martin signed with the Atlanta Braves in November.

MLB trade rumours: Will Harris adds significant depth to the Nationals

After re-signing Howie Kendrick, Stephen Strasburg and Yan Gomes, Will Harris represents the first significant new face to join the Nationals this off-season. The bullpen was undeniably a substantial need for the Nationals, who also have to fill posts at third base (after Anthony Rendon’s exit), second base, and first base, though Kendrick will be deployed around the infield in some manner and star prospect Carter Kieboom is expected to play a more prominent role in 2020. Clearly there aren’t any hard feelings on Harris’ part and the Nationals are undoubtedly happy to add such a highly-touted reliever to their bullpen.

