NBA 2023 Points Table: Updated Standings, Playoffs Scenario As Suns Beat Timberwolves

Live action from the NBA 2022-23 season on Wednesday kicked off with Milwaukee Bucks defeating Indian Pacers before teams like Brooklyn Nets, Philadelphia 76ers, and LA Lakers picked up thumping victories. The regular season concludes in just a few days time, as fans await to watch the final Playoff picture. The NBA 2023 Playoffs are scheduled to begin on April 15, while the NBA Play-In Tournament will be played from April 11 to 14.

Here’s a check out at the full results, updated standings, and playoffs scenario for the 2023 NBA Playoffs after the games played on

Indiana Pacers vs Milwaukee Bucks: Result and 2023 NBA Playoffs scenario

Milwaukee Bucks clinched a 149-136 away win against Indiana Pacers as Jrue Holiday went on to score a maximum of 51 points for the visitors. Giannis Antetokounmpo also scored 38 points for Bucks, while Bennedict Mathurin hit a maximum of 29 points for the Pacers in a losing cause. As of Thursday morning, the Bucks are placed in the Playoffs Round 1 alongside the 8th seed in the Eastern Conference.

Brooklyn Nets vs Houston Rockets: Result and 2023 NBA Playoffs scenario

Brooklyn Nets earned a 123-114 win over Houston Rockets at their home on Thursday night, as Cameron Johnson contributed with 31 points, seven rebounds, and five assists. On the other hand, Kevin Porter Jr. scored 31 points, nine rebounds, and six assists for the Nets, but ended up on the losing side. As of now, the Nets are slated to face the Philadelphia 76ers in Round 1 of the 2023 NBA Playoffs.

Philadelphia 76ers vs Dallas Mavericks: Result and 2023 NBA Playoffs scenario

Joel Embid contributed with 25 points, three assists, and nine rebounds for the 76ers and led the team to a 116-108 win over the Dallas Mavericks. On the other hand, Kyrie Irving with 23 points, six rebounds, and five assists, and Lka Doncic with 24 points 10 rebounds, and two assists were the top performers for the Mavericks. As mentioned earlier, 76ers are confirmed to be in the playoffs, where they are currently placed against the Nets.

New York Knicks vs Miami Heat: Result and 2023 NBA Playoffs scenario

New York Knicks earned a thrilling 101-92 victory over Miami Heat on Wednesday night after Immanuel Quickley contributed with 24 points. As of Thursday morning, the Knicks are slated to face Cleveland Cavaliers in the Playoffs Round 1 of the Eastern Conference. Miami Heat meanwhile will face Atlanta Hawks in the Eastern Conference Play-In tournament.

Memphis Grizzlies vs Los Angeles Clippers: Result and 2023 NBA Playoffs scenario

Memphis Grizzlies suffered a loss at the hands of the Los Angeles Clippers by 141-132 after Russell Westbrook scored 36 points, made 10 assists, and four rebounds. The Grizzlies will be joined by the 7th-seeded team in the NBA Playoffs 2023 Round 1 of the Western Conference. The Clippers, on the other hand, will face Phoenix Suns in Round 1.

San Antonio Spurs vs Utah Jazz: Result and 2023 NBA Playoffs scenario

In the next matchup for the day, Utah Jazz picked a 128-117 win over the San Antonio Spurs. Talen Horton-Tucker was the top scorer for the winning side by 41 points. Both teams are placed below the top 10 positions in the Western Conference points table and are out of the 2023 NBA Playoffs race.

Chicago Bulls vs Los Angeles Lakers: Result and 2023 NBA Playoffs scenario

Anthony Davis led LA Lakers to a thumping 121-110 loss on Wednesday night against Chicago Bulls. The Lakers are most likely to face Minnesota Timberwolves in the Play-In tournament. On the other hand, the Bulls are up against Toronto Raptors in the Easter Conference Play-In tournament.

Oklahoma City Thunder vs Detroit Pistons: Result and 2023 NBA Playoffs scenario

Oklahoma City Thunder picked up a thrilling 107-106 win over Detroit Pistons as Jalen Williams contributed with 27 points, eight rebounds, and six assists. As of Thursday morning, the Thunder are placed against New Orlean Pelicans in the Eastern Conference Play-In tournament. On the other hand, Detroit Pistons are eliminated from the Playoffs qualification race.

Portland Trail Blazers vs Sacramento Kings: Result and 2023 NBA Playoffs scenario

Sacramento Kings earned a dominating 120-80 win over Portland Trail Blazers in the away clash. The Sacramento players pulled off a combined effort to win the match and clinch a spot in the 2023 NBA Playoffs. They will are currently placed against Golden State Warriors in the Western Conference Playoffs Round 1 fixture.

Phoenix Suns vs Minnesota Timberwolves: Result and 2023 NBA Playoffs scenario

In the final matchup of the day, Phoenix Suns won against Minnesota Timberwolves by 103-100 as Devin Booker scored a maximum of 29 points. Kevin Durant also made his return for the Suns and returned with 16 points, four assists, and nine rebounds. Coming to the Playoff scenario, The Suns are up against LA Clippers in the Playoffs Round 1 of the Western Conference, while Timberwolves face the Lakers in the Play-In tournament.

NBA 2022-23: Eastern Conference points table

NBA 2022-23: Western Conference points table