NBA Scores: Walker And Turner Lead The Phillies Past The Struggling Mets 5-1

Taijuan Walker pitched six strong innings, Trea Turner had a pair of RBIs and the Philadelphia Phillies took advantage of two defensive miscues by the New York Mets in a 5-1 victory Friday night.

Brandon Marsh had three hits, a double and an RBI for Philadelphia, which has won seven of nine.

“We’re playing really well,” Philadelphia manager Rob Thomson said. “We just need to keep it going.”

Bryce Harper also drove in a run for the Phillies before getting ejected in the seventh inning for arguing with home plate umpire Mike Estabrook after a called third strike.

Brandon Nimmo homered for the struggling Mets, who have lost three in a row and 14 of 18 to fall farther back in the playoff race. New York dropped to 34-41.

“It wasn’t a good offensive night for us,” manager Buck Showalter said after the Mets had three hits.

Walker (8-3), who pitched for the Mets the last two seasons before signing a four-year, $72 million deal with Philadelphia last offseason, gave up one run and three hits.

“The whole team is playing well right now,” Walker said. “All of us are doing our part right now.”

The Mets helped the Phillies take the lead in the first. Nimmo dropped Kyle Schwarber’s liner to short center field. Schwarber went to second on Kodai Senga’s wild pitch and scored on Harper’s one-out, opposite-field single to left. Senga (6-5) loaded the bases with a walk to J.T. Realmuto before Bryson Stott’s sacrifice fly to center scored Turner.

New York closed the margin to 2-1 on Nimmo’s two-out solo shot to right in the third.

But poor defense hurt the Mets again when the Phillies took a 5-1 advantage in the sixth.

Senga was lifted for lefty Josh Walker with runners on first and third and one out. Marsh lifted a shallow fly ball to short left that likely was not deep enough to score Stott from third base. But left fielder Tommy Pham and shortstop Francisco Lindor didn’t communicate and the ball fell in for a single between them to make it 3-1.

“Miscommunication,” Showalter said.

“We got fortunate,” Thomson said.

With rain falling hard, Walker got the second out and then walked Schwarber to load the bases. Reliever Jeff Brigham then surrendered a two-run single to Turner that gave the Phillies a 5-1 lead.

Senga was charged with four runs — two earned — and five hits with six strikeouts and three walks in 5⅓ innings.