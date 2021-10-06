NBA Star Bradley Beal Caught Playing 'rock, Paper, Scissors' With Fan Mid-game: Watch

Basketball sensation Bradley Bean provided wholesome entertainment for the fans and viewers when he did something out of the box, not at the centre of the basketball court but close to the fan area mid-game during the NBA Preseason clash between the Washington Wizards and Houston Rockets at the Toyota Center on Tuesday.

While the Washington Wizards vs Houston Rockets NBA Preseason was in progress, Bradley Beal who was seated near the fan area got up, urged the fans to support the visiting team i.e. the Washington Wizards, and was then seen enjoying a game of 'rock, paper, scissors' with a fan.

NBA star Bradley Beal caught playing 'rock, paper, scissors' mid-game

Bradley Beal playing rock, paper, scissors with a fan in the stands. Wut. pic.twitter.com/cXNctCGgPl — Kelly Iko (@KellyIkoNBA) October 6, 2021

Coming back to the Washington Wizards vs Houston Rockets NBA Preseason game, the home side ended up on the winning side with a 125-119 margin.

Bradley Beal stats

Bradley Beal played college basketball for the Florida Gators before being roped in by his current team Washington Wizards with the third overall pick in the 2012 NBA draft. He was selected in the 2013 NBA All-Rookie First Team and is a three-time NBA All-Star.

Bradley Beal was ruled out from the USA Basketball Team at the Tokyo Olympics 2020 after he had tested COVID-19. USA's exhibition match against Australia also had to be cancelled due to health protocols.

Bradley Beal had started all three exhibition games for the US so far in Las Vegas, averaging 10.3 points on a 10-for-21 shooting. During the NBA season, the shooting guard averaged 31.3 points per game with only Golden State Warriors' Stephen Curry averaging more than him. Selected as an All-Star starter for the first time in his career, Beal led Team Durant in the 2021 NBA All-Star game with 26 points on 10-of-16 from the field.

Things turned from bad to worse for the American basketball team after they had to participate in the Olympic Games without the availability of some of their key players Khris Middleton and Jrue Holiday of Milwaukee Bucks and Devin Booker of Phoenix Suns as they were playing in the NBA Finals.

Nonetheless, a spirited US team did not back down and ended up winning gold by beating France 87-82 in the gold medal match.