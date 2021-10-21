NBA Teams To Feature On F1 Cars Ahead Of United States Grand Prix

The NBA 75th Anniversary celebration got bigger and better after the basketball league decided to tie up with F1. The NBA F1 partnership announced a first-of-its-kind content and promotion partnership to bring together the broad, global fanbases of the NBA and F1. The partnership is also a celebration of the NBA 75th Anniversary season and the return of the United States Grand Prix. The 2021 United States Grand Prix will take place from October 22-24 and will be held at the Circuit of the Americas track in Austin, Texas. The F1 event returns to the circuit after a break of two years due to COVID-19.

All you need to know about the NBA F1 partnership

As per the report published by NBA, to celebrate the United States Grand Prix and the NBA 75th Anniversary season, exclusive imagery featuring F1 cars in custom liveries representing all 30 NBA teams will be revealed on NBA and F1 social media channels around the world. The first 10 cars will be showcasing the Central and Pacific Divisions teams.

When F1 meets the NBA 🤝



To celebrate our return to the USA and the @NBA season tipping off this week, we decked out our 2022 cars in some team-inspired liveries! 🤩🏀



Which one is your favourite? More to come this week 👀#USGP 🇺🇸 #F1 #NBA #NBA75 pic.twitter.com/98Wddfcaq1 — Formula 1 (@F1) October 20, 2021

The report further states that on Thursday, October 21, ESPN will host F1 drivers who will battle in a free throw challenge at an NBA 75th Anniversary-themed basketball half-court which will be made within the Circuit of the Americas paddock. the F1 drivers will be joined by NBA legends and give them shooting tips as they look to compete for the most number of free throws out of 10. With the winner getting $20,000 the amount will be donated to the winner’s charity of choice.

All you need to know about NBA 75th anniversary

The NBA 75th anniversary is a celebration that will be commemorated as “NBA 75” and will have a list of the 75 greatest players in league history which will be announced between October 19 and 21. During the NBA 75 anniversary tribute will be paid to generations of basketball fans around the world, as well as current and former players and coaches. Throughout the season, the league will continue its decades-long legacy of supporting the communities where the NBA family lives, works and plays and by improving lives through the game of basketball. The NBA 75th anniversary team is being selected by a blue-ribbon panel of media and current and former players, coaches, general managers and team executives.