NBA: What Can Kyrie Irving, Andrew Wiggins End Up Losing This Season? All You Need To Know

NBA players' decision to skip the vaccination for COVID-19 could turn out to be costly following the latest decision taken by the National Basketball Association (NBA) on Wednesday. According to a report, the players who are not vaccinated are set to lose millions of dollars. The player who is set to be affected by the decision is Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving who is yet to disclosed the vaccination status.

NBA Preseason 2021: Kyrie Irving set to lose millions in money

The Guardian NBA’s executive vice president of communications, Mike Bass in his statement on Wednesday said, “Any player who elects not to comply with local vaccination mandates will not be paid for games that he misses." The report further states that the NBA does not require its players to be vaccinated, although they are under stricter protocols than those who have had the Covid-19 shot. However, local laws in cities such as New York and San Francisco prohibit the unvaccinated from certain public places, including indoor sports areas. That means unvaccinated players for teams such as the Brooklyn Nets and Golden State Warriors would not be able to participate in home games.

Coming to Kyrie Irving's salary, the point guard is due to make just under $35m in salary this season but could see money being lost in millions if he sat out every Brooklyn Nets home game. As per ESPN report, Kyrie Irving's unavailability for home games could cost him $380,000 per game --which would become more than $15 million if he doesn't get vaccinated at any point this season.

Irving was unable to attend Brooklyn's media day last week because it was held at Barclays Center. Instead, he joined via a Zoom call from his home, and he asked for privacy. Brooklyn Nets will play their preseason home games Friday against Milwaukee and on October 14 against Minnesota Timberwolves. The team will be playing its first regular-season home game on Oct. 24 against the Charlotte Hornets.

Andrew Wiggins takes vaccine

Andrew Wiggins on Sunday got himself vaccinated after his appeal to stay unvaccinated was turned down by NBA. Golden State Warriors head Steve Kerr also made confirmation regarding the same during his media availability.

Kerr said, "He just told me today that he was fine with us acknowledging it and that will be the end of it. I'm not going to answer any questions beyond that."

Wiggins had earlier said that he wasn't getting vaccinated unless he was forced to and had even applied for a religious exemption, but the request was denied. Had Wiggins not taken the vaccine he could have also ended up losing millions in terms of money.