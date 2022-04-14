NBA's Only India-born Player, Satnam Singh, Makes AEW Debut; Manhandles Samoa Joe; WATCH

After India's Veer Mahaan made his in-ring debut on WWE's Monday Night RAW, it was the time for yet another Indian athlete to set his foot inside the wrestling ring. The All Elite Wrestling (AEW) in their latest episode of Dynamite handed a debut to India's basketball player Satnam Singh Bhamara. The 7 feet 2 star had become the first Indian basketball player to be drafted into an NBA team before receiving a doping ban.

AEW Dynamite: Satnam Singh AEW debuts against Samoa Joe

Satnam Singh is making his in-ring debut after signing the contract with the promotion in September last year. In the video posted by the AEW social media handle Satnam Singh attacked Samoa Joe by surprise following his win Ring Of Honor Television Championship victory over Minoru Suzuki in the main event. The Indian was joined by Jay Lethal and former TNA star Sonjay Dutt in the ring.

Last night on #AEWDynamite Satnam Singh (@hellosatnam) the first ever Indian born NBA draft pick, now focused on pro wrestling and coached by @sonjaydutterson, arrived in AEW, helping Dutt + @TheLethalJay attack new ROH TV @SamoaJoe! Catch Dynamite on @EurosportIN + @TBSNetwork! pic.twitter.com/L51VPHeKfx — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 14, 2022

Satnam appeared after the lights went out as Joe was mocked with a gift by Lethal and Dutt. Joe was then hit with a clothesline by Satnam Singh before the action moved outside of the ring with Satnam throwing Joe into the steel stairs before Lethal destroyed his ex-mentor with a Lethal Injection.

Why did AEW sign Satnam Singh

Before signing for AEW, Satnam Singh was allegedly offered a WWE developmental contract soon after but turned it down as he wanted to focus on basketball. Last year after Satnam Singh had signed for AEW last year, wrestletalk.com, while quoting the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, said that the reason behind Satnam Singh AEW signing is the company's recently-signed TV deal with Eurosport in India.

According to Dave Meltzer, "AEW has signed Satnam Singh, a 7-foot-2 center from India who was drafted by the Dallas Mavericks as the 52nd player picked in 2015. He played NBA Summer League and G League at 290 pounds for a few years, and played in some other minor leagues. He was one of the few players in the last 20 years drafted without playing any college basketball. This has to do with AEW getting television on Eurosport in India. He will start training at the Nightmare Factory in Atlanta under QT Marshall and Cody Rhodes."