NCD Vs DOB Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Schedule, Korean Baseball League Live

NC Dinos will go up against Doosan Bears in the Korean Baseball League on May 20, 2020. The match will be played at the Jamsil Baseball Stadium on Wednesday and will commence at 3:00 pm IST. Fans can play the NCD vs DOB Dream11 prediction game on the fantasy gaming app – Dream11. Here is the NCD vs DOB Dream11 prediction, the NCD vs DOB Dream11 top picks and NCD vs DOB Dream11 team.
[경기결과] NC 5 : 4 두산#doosanbears pic.twitter.com/8xyBsonQJK— 두산베어스 Doosan Bears (@doosanbears1982) May 19, 2020
Aaron Altherr, Choi Seung-min, Kang Jin-sung, Kim Sung-Wook, Kim Joon-wan, Kwon Hee-dong, Lee Myung-gi Sr, Na Sung-bum, Choi Jeong-won, Ji Suk-hoon, Kim Tae-jin, Kim Chan-Hyung, Lee Sang-ho, Lee Won-Jae, Mo Chang-min, No Jin-hyuk, Park Suk-min, Park Min-woo, Bae Jae-hwan, Choi Sung-young, Im Jung-ho, Im Chang-min, Jang Hyun-Shik, Kang Yoon-gu, Kim Jin-sung, Kim Geon-tae, Koo Chang-mo, Park Jin-woo, Drew Rucinski, Won Jong-hyun, Mike Wright, Lee Jae-Hak, Hong Sung-moo, Kim Tae-goon, Kim Hyung-Joon, Yang Eui-j.
Jeon Chang-min, Ham Deok-Ju, Chris Flexen, Raúl Alcántara, K Jae-ho, Lee Yong-chan, Park Sei-hyuk, Choi Yong-Je. Park Ji-hoon, Shin Seong-Hyun, Seo Ye-il, Kwon Min-Seok, Song Seong-hwan, José Miguel Fernández, Hur Kyoung-min, Lee Byeong-hwi, Ryu Ji-hyuk, Oh Jae-won, An Kwon-soo, Kim Tae-Geun, Kook Hae-Seong, L Young-Ha, Jung Soo-bin, Kim Jae-hwan, Park Kun-woo, Kim Dae-Han, Kim In-tae, Baek Dong-hoon, Kim Kyeong-ho, Yang Chan-yeol, Choi Ji-wo.
Date - Wednesday, May 20, 2020
Game timing - 3:00 pm IST
Venue - Jamsil Baseball Stadium
Outfielders: Aaron Altherr, Na Sung-bum, Kim Jae-hwan, Park Kun-woo
Infielders: José Miguel Fernández, Park Suk-min
Pitcher: Drew Rucinski, Chris Flexen
Catcher: Park Sei-hyuk
Captain: Drew Rucinski
Vice-captain: Aaron Altherr
NC Dinos start off as the favourites against Doosan Bears in their Korean Baseball League tie on Wednesday.
