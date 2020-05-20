NCD Vs DOB Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Schedule, Korean Baseball League Live

NC Dinos will go up against Doosan Bears in the Korean Baseball League on May 20, 2020. The match will be played at the Jamsil Baseball Stadium on Wednesday and will commence at 3:00 pm IST. Fans can play the NCD vs DOB Dream11 prediction game on the fantasy gaming app – Dream11. Here is the NCD vs DOB Dream11 prediction, the NCD vs DOB Dream11 top picks and NCD vs DOB Dream11 team.

NCD vs DOB Dream11 team and match updates

NCD vs DOB Dream11 prediction: NCD vs DOB Dream11 squads

NCD vs DOB Dream11 prediction - NC Dinos squad

Aaron Altherr, Choi Seung-min, Kang Jin-sung, Kim Sung-Wook, Kim Joon-wan, Kwon Hee-dong, Lee Myung-gi Sr, Na Sung-bum, Choi Jeong-won, Ji Suk-hoon, Kim Tae-jin, Kim Chan-Hyung, Lee Sang-ho, Lee Won-Jae, Mo Chang-min, No Jin-hyuk, Park Suk-min, Park Min-woo, Bae Jae-hwan, Choi Sung-young, Im Jung-ho, Im Chang-min, Jang Hyun-Shik, Kang Yoon-gu, Kim Jin-sung, Kim Geon-tae, Koo Chang-mo, Park Jin-woo, Drew Rucinski, Won Jong-hyun, Mike Wright, Lee Jae-Hak, Hong Sung-moo, Kim Tae-goon, Kim Hyung-Joon, Yang Eui-j.

NCD vs DOB Dream11 prediction - Doosan Bears squad

Jeon Chang-min, Ham Deok-Ju, Chris Flexen, Raúl Alcántara, K Jae-ho, Lee Yong-chan, Park Sei-hyuk, Choi Yong-Je. Park Ji-hoon, Shin Seong-Hyun, Seo Ye-il, Kwon Min-Seok, Song Seong-hwan, José Miguel Fernández, Hur Kyoung-min, Lee Byeong-hwi, Ryu Ji-hyuk, Oh Jae-won, An Kwon-soo, Kim Tae-Geun, Kook Hae-Seong, L Young-Ha, Jung Soo-bin, Kim Jae-hwan, Park Kun-woo, Kim Dae-Han, Kim In-tae, Baek Dong-hoon, Kim Kyeong-ho, Yang Chan-yeol, Choi Ji-wo.

NCD vs DOB Dream11 prediction and match schedule

Date - Wednesday, May 20, 2020

Game timing - 3:00 pm IST

Venue - Jamsil Baseball Stadium

NCD vs DOB Dream11 prediction: NCD vs DOB Dream11 team

Outfielders: Aaron Altherr, Na Sung-bum, Kim Jae-hwan, Park Kun-woo

Infielders: José Miguel Fernández, Park Suk-min

Pitcher: Drew Rucinski, Chris Flexen

Catcher: Park Sei-hyuk

NCD vs DOB Dream11 prediction: NCD vs DOB Dream11 top picks

Captain: Drew Rucinski

Vice-captain: Aaron Altherr

NCD vs DOB Dream11 prediction

NC Dinos start off as the favourites against Doosan Bears in their Korean Baseball League tie on Wednesday.

Note: The NCD vs DOB Dream11 prediction is based on our own analysis. The NCD vs DOB Dream11 prediction, NCD vs DOB Dream11 team and NCD vs Dream11 top picks do not guarantee positive results.

