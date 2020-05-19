NCD Vs DOB Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Team News, Korean Baseball League Live

Quick links:
Doosan Bears will play NC Dinos in the Korean Baseball League (KBO). The match will be played on May 19. Here are the NCD vs DOB Dream11 prediction, NCD vs DOB Dream11 team, NCD vs DOB Dream11 top picks, captain, vice-captain selection and other details of the match.
Venue: Jamsil Baseball Stadium
Date: Tuesday, May 19, 2020
Time: 3:00 pm IST
[KBO 정규시즌 경기 중계 일정]— 두산베어스 Doosan Bears (@doosanbears1982) May 19, 2020
5월 19일부터 24일까지 이어지는 정규시즌 경기 중계 일정입니다.
중계 일정은 상황에 따라 변동될 수 있습니다.#doosanbears pic.twitter.com/0KQ6AqFbwH
NC Dinos have emerged as the best team in the competition so far this season. They occupy the top spot on the Korean Baseball League points table, winning 10 games, with a solitary defeat. NC Dinos defeated SK Wyverns in their previous game 11-5. On the other hand, Doosan Bears occupy the second spot, tied with LG Twins and Lotte Giants. They have won seven games this season, with four defeats in total. In their previous clash, Doosan Bears defeated KIA Tigers 6-4.
NC Dinos' squad: Aaron Altherr, Choi Seung-min, Kang Jin-sung, Kim Sung-Wook, Kim Joon-wan, Kwon Hee-dong, Lee Myung-gi Sr, Na Sung-bum, Choi Jeong-won, Ji Suk-hoon, Kim Tae-jin, Kim Chan-Hyung, Lee Sang-ho, Lee Won-Jae, Mo Chang-min, No Jin-hyuk, Park Suk-min, Park Min-woo, Bae Jae-hwan, Choi Sung-young, Im Jung-ho, Im Chang-min, Jang Hyun-Shik, Kang Yoon-gu, Kim Jin-sung, Kim Geon-tae, Koo Chang-mo, Park Jin-woo, Drew Rucinski, Won Jong-hyun, Mike Wright, Lee Jae-Hak, Hong Sung-moo, Kim Tae-goon, Kim Hyung-Joon, Yang Eui-j.
Doosan Bears squad: Jeon Chang-min, Ham Deok-Ju, Chris Flexen, Raúl Alcántara, K Jae-ho, Lee Yong-chan, Park Sei-hyuk, Choi Yong-Je. Park Ji-hoon, Shin Seong-Hyun, Seo Ye-il, Kwon Min-Seok, Song Seong-hwan, José Miguel Fernández, Hur Kyoung-min, Lee Byeong-hwi, Ryu Ji-hyuk, Oh Jae-won, An Kwon-soo, Kim Tae-Geun, Kook Hae-Seong, L Young-Ha, Jung Soo-bin, Kim Jae-hwan, Park Kun-woo, Kim Dae-Han, Kim In-tae, Baek Dong-hoon, Kim Kyeong-ho, Yang Chan-yeol, Choi Ji-wo.
Outfielders: Aaron Altherr, Na Sung-bum, Kim Jae-hwan, Park Kun-woo
Infielders: José Miguel Fernández, Park Suk-min
Pitcher: Drew Rucinski, Chris Flexen
Catcher: Park Sei-hyuk
Captain: Drew Rucinski
Vice-captain: Aaron Altherr
NC Dinos start off as the favourites in this game as per our NCD vs DOB Dream11 prediction.
