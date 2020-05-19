NCD Vs DOB Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Team News, Korean Baseball League Live

Doosan Bears will play NC Dinos in the Korean Baseball League (KBO). The match will be played on May 19. Here are the NCD vs DOB Dream11 prediction, NCD vs DOB Dream11 team, NCD vs DOB Dream11 top picks, captain, vice-captain selection and other details of the match.

NCD vs DOB Dream11 prediction and schedule

Venue: Jamsil Baseball Stadium

Date: Tuesday, May 19, 2020

Time: 3:00 pm IST

NCD vs DOB Dream11 prediction and preview

[KBO 정규시즌 경기 중계 일정]

5월 19일부터 24일까지 이어지는 정규시즌 경기 중계 일정입니다.

중계 일정은 상황에 따라 변동될 수 있습니다.#doosanbears pic.twitter.com/0KQ6AqFbwH — 두산베어스 Doosan Bears (@doosanbears1982) May 19, 2020

NC Dinos have emerged as the best team in the competition so far this season. They occupy the top spot on the Korean Baseball League points table, winning 10 games, with a solitary defeat. NC Dinos defeated SK Wyverns in their previous game 11-5. On the other hand, Doosan Bears occupy the second spot, tied with LG Twins and Lotte Giants. They have won seven games this season, with four defeats in total. In their previous clash, Doosan Bears defeated KIA Tigers 6-4.

NCD vs DOB Dream11 prediction: NCD vs DOB Dream11 squads

NC Dinos' squad: Aaron Altherr, Choi Seung-min, Kang Jin-sung, Kim Sung-Wook, Kim Joon-wan, Kwon Hee-dong, Lee Myung-gi Sr, Na Sung-bum, Choi Jeong-won, Ji Suk-hoon, Kim Tae-jin, Kim Chan-Hyung, Lee Sang-ho, Lee Won-Jae, Mo Chang-min, No Jin-hyuk, Park Suk-min, Park Min-woo, Bae Jae-hwan, Choi Sung-young, Im Jung-ho, Im Chang-min, Jang Hyun-Shik, Kang Yoon-gu, Kim Jin-sung, Kim Geon-tae, Koo Chang-mo, Park Jin-woo, Drew Rucinski, Won Jong-hyun, Mike Wright, Lee Jae-Hak, Hong Sung-moo, Kim Tae-goon, Kim Hyung-Joon, Yang Eui-j.

Doosan Bears squad: Jeon Chang-min, Ham Deok-Ju, Chris Flexen, Raúl Alcántara, K Jae-ho, Lee Yong-chan, Park Sei-hyuk, Choi Yong-Je. Park Ji-hoon, Shin Seong-Hyun, Seo Ye-il, Kwon Min-Seok, Song Seong-hwan, José Miguel Fernández, Hur Kyoung-min, Lee Byeong-hwi, Ryu Ji-hyuk, Oh Jae-won, An Kwon-soo, Kim Tae-Geun, Kook Hae-Seong, L Young-Ha, Jung Soo-bin, Kim Jae-hwan, Park Kun-woo, Kim Dae-Han, Kim In-tae, Baek Dong-hoon, Kim Kyeong-ho, Yang Chan-yeol, Choi Ji-wo.

NCD vs DOB Dream11 prediction: NCD vs DOB Dream11 team

Outfielders: Aaron Altherr, Na Sung-bum, Kim Jae-hwan, Park Kun-woo

Infielders: José Miguel Fernández, Park Suk-min

Pitcher: Drew Rucinski, Chris Flexen

Catcher: Park Sei-hyuk

NCD vs DOB Dream11 prediction: NCD vs DOB Dream11 top picks

Captain: Drew Rucinski

Vice-captain: Aaron Altherr

NCD vs DOB Dream11 prediction

NC Dinos start off as the favourites in this game as per our NCD vs DOB Dream11 prediction.

Note: The NCD vs DOB Dream11 prediction is based on our own analysis. The NCD vs DOB Dream11 prediction, NCD vs DOB Dream11 team and NCD vs Dream11 top picks do not guarantee positive results.

