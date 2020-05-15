NCD Vs SKW Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Schedule, Korean Baseball League Live

Quick links:
NC Dinos take on SK Wyverns in the Korean Baseball League on May 15, 2020. The match will be played at the Jamsil Baseball Stadium on Thursday and will commence at 3:00 pm IST. Fans can play the NCD vs SKW Dream11 prediction game on the fantasy gaming app – Dream11. Here is the NCD vs SKW Dream11 prediction, the NCD vs SKW Dream11 top picks and NCD vs SKW Dream11 team.
The NC Dinos have won three in a row and sit atop the KBO standings with a 7-1 record, while the Wyverns have dropped six straight and are in the basement at 1-7.@Covers_Caley breaks down the KBO odds for Friday, May 14:https://t.co/4OrHDUuXVT pic.twitter.com/A8IYQrpnYY— Covers (@Covers) May 15, 2020
Aaron Altherr, Choi Seung-min, Kang Jin-sung, Kim Sung-wook, Kim Joon-wan, Kwon Hee-dong, Lee Myung-gi Sr, Na Sung-bum, Choi Jeong-won, Ji Suk-hoon, Kim Tae-jin, Kim Chan-hyung, Lee Sang-ho, Lee Won-jae, Mo Chang-min, No Jin-hyuk, Park Suk-min, Park Min-woo, Bae Jae-hwan, Choi Sung-young, Im Jung-ho, Im Chang-min, Jang Hyun-shik, Kang Yoon-gu, Kim Jin-sung, Kim Geon-tae, Koo Chang-mo, Park Jin-woo, Drew Rucinski, Won Jong-hyun, Mike Wright, Lee Jae-hak, Hong Sung-moo, Kim Tae-goon, Kim Hyung-joon, Yang Eui-j
Kim Dongham, Nick Kingham, Jamie Romak, Ricardo Pinto, Choi Jeong, Park Jong-hun, Han Dong-min, Chae Tae-in, Yoon Suk-min, Lee Jae-won, Kim Chang-pyung, Park Min-ho, Kim Kang-min, Kim Tae Hoon, Seo Jin Yong, Jung Eui-yoon, Jae-hoon Ha, Noh Soo-kwang, Kim Sung-hyun, Ko Jong-wook, Park Hee-soo, Kim Se-hyun, Moon Seung Won, Yoon Hi-sang, Choi Hang, Jeong Jin Gi, Lee Hong Ku, Jung Soo-min, Lee Seung-jin, Choi Jun Woo.
Date - Friday, May 15, 2020
Game timing - 3:00 pm IST
Venue - Jamsil Baseball Stadium
Here are the NCD vs SKW Dream11 top picks that are expected to fetch you the maximum points:
Outfielders: H Dong-Min (vice-captain), J Jin-Gi, L Myung-Ki, K Jin-Sung
Infielders: K Chang-Pyun (captain), P Min-Woo, P Suk-Min
Pitcher: W jong-Hyun
Catcher: Y Eui-Ji
NC Dinos start as favourites against SK Wyverns in the Korean Baseball League on Friday.
