NCD Vs SKW Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Schedule, Korean Baseball League Live

NC Dinos take on SK Wyverns in the Korean Baseball League on May 15, 2020. The match will be played at the Jamsil Baseball Stadium on Thursday and will commence at 3:00 pm IST. Fans can play the NCD vs SKW Dream11 prediction game on the fantasy gaming app – Dream11. Here is the NCD vs SKW Dream11 prediction, the NCD vs SKW Dream11 top picks and NCD vs SKW Dream11 team.

NCD vs SKW Dream11 team and match schedule

The NC Dinos have won three in a row and sit atop the KBO standings with a 7-1 record, while the Wyverns have dropped six straight and are in the basement at 1-7.@Covers_Caley breaks down the KBO odds for Friday, May 14:https://t.co/4OrHDUuXVT pic.twitter.com/A8IYQrpnYY — Covers (@Covers) May 15, 2020

NCD vs SKW Dream11 prediction

NCD vs SKW Dream11 prediction - NC Dinos squad

Aaron Altherr, Choi Seung-min, Kang Jin-sung, Kim Sung-wook, Kim Joon-wan, Kwon Hee-dong, Lee Myung-gi Sr, Na Sung-bum, Choi Jeong-won, Ji Suk-hoon, Kim Tae-jin, Kim Chan-hyung, Lee Sang-ho, Lee Won-jae, Mo Chang-min, No Jin-hyuk, Park Suk-min, Park Min-woo, Bae Jae-hwan, Choi Sung-young, Im Jung-ho, Im Chang-min, Jang Hyun-shik, Kang Yoon-gu, Kim Jin-sung, Kim Geon-tae, Koo Chang-mo, Park Jin-woo, Drew Rucinski, Won Jong-hyun, Mike Wright, Lee Jae-hak, Hong Sung-moo, Kim Tae-goon, Kim Hyung-joon, Yang Eui-j

NCD vs SKW Dream11 prediction - SK Wyverns squad

Kim Dongham, Nick Kingham, Jamie Romak, Ricardo Pinto, Choi Jeong, Park Jong-hun, Han Dong-min, Chae Tae-in, Yoon Suk-min, Lee Jae-won, Kim Chang-pyung, Park Min-ho, Kim Kang-min, Kim Tae Hoon, Seo Jin Yong, Jung Eui-yoon, Jae-hoon Ha, Noh Soo-kwang, Kim Sung-hyun, Ko Jong-wook, Park Hee-soo, Kim Se-hyun, Moon Seung Won, Yoon Hi-sang, Choi Hang, Jeong Jin Gi, Lee Hong Ku, Jung Soo-min, Lee Seung-jin, Choi Jun Woo.

NCD vs SKW Dream11 prediction and match schedule

Date - Friday, May 15, 2020

Game timing - 3:00 pm IST

Venue - Jamsil Baseball Stadium

NCD vs SKW Dream11 prediction: NCD vs SKW Dream11 top picks and NCD vs SKW Dream11 team

Here are the NCD vs SKW Dream11 top picks that are expected to fetch you the maximum points:

Outfielders: H Dong-Min (vice-captain), J Jin-Gi, L Myung-Ki, K Jin-Sung

Infielders: K Chang-Pyun (captain), P Min-Woo, P Suk-Min

Pitcher: W jong-Hyun

Catcher: Y Eui-Ji

NCD vs SKW Dream11 prediction

NC Dinos start as favourites against SK Wyverns in the Korean Baseball League on Friday.

Note: Please keep in mind that this NCD vs SKW Dream11 top picks and NCD vs SKW Dream11 team are made on the basis of our own analysis. The NCD vs SKW Dream11 prediction does not guarantee positive results.

