NCW Takes Cognisance Of Malika Handa's Complaint, Writes To Punjab Chief Secy

National Commission for Women (NCW) chief Rekha Sharma on Tuesday took cognisance of World Champion Malika Handa's complaint against the Congress government in Punjab, assuring full support to the specially-abled athlete. Speaking exclusively to Republic TV, Rekha Sharma questioned why the Punjab government had no money to felicitate players like Malika who has won accolades for the country, but crores to spend on advertisements. Assuring full support to the athlete, Sharma urged Handa to not lose hope.

"I saw the video where she is anguished. We have written to Chief Secy of Punjab. The government is acting deaf and mute, it is not able to support her and let her pursue her career. We require such people who are good at sports. Our PM is supporting people who get laurels for the country, states also need this attitude," NCW chief Rekha Sharma said.

"They have money to spend on ads. In other states, they are spending public money on an election campaign? Why not on issues related to society and women? You should not leave your passion, we are there and we support you. We can also start public funding for her. We need to support more women, especially specially-abled from family, society, and governments," the NCW chairperson added.

What Malika Handa has alleged

Seven-time national deaf Chess Champion Malika Handa lashed out at the Punjab Government on Sunday over its failure in fulfilling the promises made to her about cash rewards and a job opportunity. According to Handa, the previous Punjab government led by Captain Amarinder Singh had promised her cash rewards and a job for her achievements, but the present Sports Minister in Charanjit Singh Channi's cabinet has denied her the reward.

Expressing her frustration in a video, the chess champion wrote, "I am feeling very hurt. I met Punjab Sports Minister Pargat Singh on December 31 and he told me that the government cannot provide me a job or cash reward because they do not have a policy for deaf sports. When I told this to sports minister Pargat Singh, he said the announcement was made by the former government and he cannot fulfill it."

Reacting to the distressed athlete's allegations, Punjab Deputy Chief Minister Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa has said that an exception should be made for her on humanitarian grounds.

