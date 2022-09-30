'Need To Dare': Vettel Questions F1's Eco-friendly Goals Amid 24-race 2023 Calendar

Four-time Formula One world champion Sebastian Vettel heads into the final six races of his celebratory F1 career with the Singapore Grand Prix 2022, scheduled to be held this weekend. Over the last few years, Vettel has been vocal about the environmental concerns in regard to climate change and has even admitted the conflict between his beliefs while being part of the fuel-guzzling sport like F1. He has also admitted that it was one of the key factors that begin his decision to retire from the sport at the end of the season.

While the F1 championship aims to become carbon neutral by the end of the decade, these goals have been questioned after a 24-race calendar was announced for the 2023 season. This will be the longest F1 season in its history, which will feature two more races than the current calendar. At the same time, the lengthy calendar has also led to races not being clubbed together in the same geography, which will increase the to and fro travelling for all teams from their bases in Europe.

Speaking about the matter during the driver's press conference ahead of the Singapore GP 2022, Vettel suggested that F1’s ambitious target in relation to its environmental-friendly goals must be monitored independently. “I think big organizations, whether it is business or sports, events, probably need to dare to make a step to find an organization to control them and if they don't stay within the limitations they put out, then face consequences,” Vettel said.

Sebastian Vettel suggests the use of external independent body

The Aston Martin driver said that everything sounds good when put on paper but what if it doesn’t happen. “So I think the real transparent way would be to find an external independent body to police them if they achieve their goals or not. I think that is the only credible way of doing it,” he explained. Shedding more light on the 2023 calendar, the veteran driver pointed out that saving on travel and flights in the first three races will be an easy win.

“There is more interest in F1, there's a bigger chance to make money and it's all fair and valid. But, if you look at the first three races (in 2023), the easy wins would be to save on travel and flights. Everybody will go there (Bahrain) and come back for three weeks in a row, which is fair because everybody's got family and life wherever they are based. You can't expect people to stay out for eight weeks at the beginning of the season,” Vettel told reporters.