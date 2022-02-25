'Needs To Be Resolved': Haas F1 Boss Guenther Steiner On Russian Driver Mazepin's Future

Hass Formula 1 team principal has revealed that the team needs to resolve the future of their driver in the grid for the upcoming 2022 season, Nikita Mazepin amid Russia’s attack on their sovereign neighbours, Ukraine. Mazepin is the son of Russian Businessman Dmitry Mazepin, who is known to be a close ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin and is also the owner of Haas’ title sponsor ‘Uralkali’. Earlier on Thursday, the Haas F1 team announced that they will sport a plain-white livery for the final day of the ongoing pre-season test at Barcelona, removing all the Uralkali logos from their car.

Meanwhile, as reported by BBC Haas F1 boss Guenther Steiner admitted that the team needs to resolve the future of Mazepin while saying that the team has legal issues to go through. “It needs to be resolved. There are governments involved and I have no power over them and we need to see how the situation develops in Ukraine,” Steiner said speaking to BBC’s Andrew Benson. However, the team principal assured the fans that the future of Haas in Formula is not under concern by saying there is nothing to worry about and also that the team is not affected by this.

Nikita Mazepin's early end to Barcelona pre-season testing

The American team has already removed all Uralkali branding and the Russian-flag-styled colours from their car, which put Mazepin’s future into further speculations. Mazepin drove the plain-white Haas car in the morning session of the ongoing winter testing before a premature end to his run. The team informed that Mazepin won’t appear in the rest sessions of the day. The 22-year-old Russian driver had pulled out of a planned press conference, which was scheduled to be held on Friday.

Works on the car are continuing, which means that Nikita won’t get back out in this session.



The team will continue to get it ready for Mick to drive, later this afternoon. #HaasF1 pic.twitter.com/2qw3bsBFVL — Haas F1 Team (@HaasF1Team) February 25, 2022

'Impossible to hold Russian GP,' says Formula 1

Formula 1 was scheduled to stage the Russian Grand Prix in September this year, which became the talk of the hour during the pre-season testing. While four-time F1 world champion Sebastian Vettel said he wouldn't race in Russia citing that it would be wrong to race in the country, Formula One put out an official statement on Friday evening, confirming that the Russian GP 2022 will be cancelled. The Formula 1 governing body, FIA stated in the statement that the F1 championship travels to countries with a positive vision to unite people in a bid to bring nations together, before adding that it would be impossible to hold the Russian GP under the current geopolitical scenario.

A statement on the Russian Grand Prix pic.twitter.com/OZbbu9Z8ip — Formula 1 (@F1) February 25, 2022

Image: Twitter@HaasF1Team